Sapphire ITX Compact R9 380 Review

Shadow of Mordor
Playing Shadow of Mordor with these settings is pretty much untenable. The Ultra preset requires more performance than the R9 380 can muster.
The card couldn’t even average 30 FPS (then again, neither did the GTX 960). This game requires significantly lower settings to make it viable.
Curiously, the performance dip when upping the resolution was negligible. It seems the biggest variable holding the card back in this game is its 2GB of GDDR5.
The very definition of everyone's perception on the Internet of AMD's GPUs, unfortunately.
Don't know why the author expected this, when we found out the from the beggining that the 380 is both faster and more efficient than the 960.
I'm only missing one piece of information (unless I missed it somehow): the speed graph for the card. I have an intuition that the big dips you see in the FPS charts are attributed to the card throttling back due to increased GPU usage. I'd like to confirm that.
In any case, it seems like a pretty capable card.
Cheers!
With the card supporting FreeSync it also makes a lot of sense to get a monitor that supports it anyway to get the full benefit from the card, in which case you can get one with mini display port of at least mini HDMI (not sure if FreeSync works on mini display port?)
But yeah, it's time to start getting rid of DVI connectors that take up half a slot.
Your quote is misrepresentative of what the author said in every way. He referred directly to the small footprint as being the reason for his initial expectation.
That said, I don't know how anyone can say that it is more efficient than the 960. That's simply not true - it draws TWICE the power but is not even twice as fast, so efficiency being BETTER than 960? I want what you're smoking. Please.
Isn't it a monthly event?
Nano was a paper launch.
The Nano was only announced last week.
Some reviewers may have cards right now, but the card is not actually out until the 11th, and reviews won't be up anywhere until that date.