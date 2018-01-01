SilverStone SX500-G PSU Review

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: 58A (139%) 5V: 35.4 (161%) 3.3V: 40.7A (185%) - Noticed a smell from the PSU 5VSB: 4.5A (180%) OPP 702.4W (140.5%) OTP ✓ (195°C @ secondary side) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

OCP at +12V is set high (and even higher on the minor rails). Apparently, High Power thought it was designing a 1kW power supply and not a 500W one. So, the company decided to allow more than 40A at 3.3V. When we ran our OCP test on that rail, we noticed a smell coming from the PSU. We are pretty sure that if we applied 40A for much longer, the 3.3V VRM would eventually die.

Over-temperature protection is set pretty aggressively as well.



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content