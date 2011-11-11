Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: PC Performance, Benchmarked

Ultra Detail, 4x MSAA Enabled
Now we get to the tough stuff. Ultra detail with 4x MSAA puts our higher-end graphics hardware to the test:
It appears that this game is processor-limited, even at 1920x1080, and even with our powerful Core i5-2500K running at 4 GHz. Otherwise, we wouldn't expect two GeForce GTX 460s and a single GeForce GTX 570 to perform so similarly.
The GeForce GTX 550 Ti and Radeon HD 5770 provide a minimum frame rate about 30 FPS, but just barely. And, their average frame rates are only marginally higher. At 1080p, high detail settings and FXAA would be better options for both cards. Fortunately, the more powerful models handle ultra detail just fine.
Looks like I'm both CPU and GPU limited with Phenom x4 and ATI 4870.
Just look at 6850/GTX460 and 6970/GTX 570. The 560 Ti and 6950 will be in the middle of those, closer to the higher end though.
But even if this game doesn't quite push the top cards, you gotta commend them for the great scaling! Some of the worst console ports doesn't even HAVE graphics settings, in other games the settings make little difference in the hardware needed, and based on these screenshots (if rather small, larger ones please!) the game looks almost as good if you turn the settings down some.