Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: PC Performance, Benchmarked

Ultra Detail, 4x MSAA Enabled

Now we get to the tough stuff. Ultra detail with 4x MSAA puts our higher-end graphics hardware to the test:

It appears that this game is processor-limited, even at 1920x1080, and even with our powerful Core i5-2500K running at 4 GHz. Otherwise, we wouldn't expect two GeForce GTX 460s and a single GeForce GTX 570 to perform so similarly.

The GeForce GTX 550 Ti and Radeon HD 5770 provide a minimum frame rate about 30 FPS, but just barely. And, their average frame rates are only marginally higher. At 1080p, high detail settings and FXAA would be better options for both cards. Fortunately, the more powerful models handle ultra detail just fine.