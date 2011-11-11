Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: PC Performance, Benchmarked

Ultra Detail, 4x MSAA Plus FXAA

While 4x MSAA is nice, it doesn’t smooth out transparent texture aliasing, and there are a lot of trees and plants in Skyrim that can really use some help with their leaves. FXAA reduces those artifacts at the expense of blurring other details in the scene slightly.

FXAA requires relatively little extra processing power, as we can see from frame rates that are similar to the 4x MSAA results.

The GeForce GTX 550 Ti and Radeon HD 5770 have to work a little harder here and end up skirting the wrong side of a 30 FPS minimum at 1080p.

The Radeon HD 6850 and GeForce GTX 460 are humbled, but still playable. And the Radeon HD 6970, GeForce GTX 570, and GeForce GTX 460 SLI combo continue to deliver smooth performance.