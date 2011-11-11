Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: PC Performance, Benchmarked

Ultra Detail, 4x MSAA Plus FXAA
While 4x MSAA is nice, it doesn’t smooth out transparent texture aliasing, and there are a lot of trees and plants in Skyrim that can really use some help with their leaves. FXAA reduces those artifacts at the expense of blurring other details in the scene slightly.
FXAA requires relatively little extra processing power, as we can see from frame rates that are similar to the 4x MSAA results.
The GeForce GTX 550 Ti and Radeon HD 5770 have to work a little harder here and end up skirting the wrong side of a 30 FPS minimum at 1080p.
The Radeon HD 6850 and GeForce GTX 460 are humbled, but still playable. And the Radeon HD 6970, GeForce GTX 570, and GeForce GTX 460 SLI combo continue to deliver smooth performance.
Looks like I'm both CPU and GPU limited with Phenom x4 and ATI 4870.
Just look at 6850/GTX460 and 6970/GTX 570. The 560 Ti and 6950 will be in the middle of those, closer to the higher end though.
But even if this game doesn't quite push the top cards, you gotta commend them for the great scaling! Some of the worst console ports doesn't even HAVE graphics settings, in other games the settings make little difference in the hardware needed, and based on these screenshots (if rather small, larger ones please!) the game looks almost as good if you turn the settings down some.