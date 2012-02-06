Intel SSD 520 Review: Taking Back The High-End With SandForce

Power Consumption: Incompressible Sequential (Windows 7/Mac OS X)

128 KB Sequential Read

Sequential performance is largely unaffected by the type of data you're reading. But does power consumption change? We know that data compressed by SandForce's DuraWrite feature suite must be decompressed, bringing up the potential for higher power use. That turns out to not be the case, though. Reading compressible data yields lower power consumption in most cases.

128 KB Sequential Write

Similarly, power use is lower when it comes to writing compressible information, contrary to what you might have expected.