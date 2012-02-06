Intel SSD 520 Review: Taking Back The High-End With SandForce

Power Consumption: Incompressible Sequential (Windows 7/Mac OS X)
128 KB Sequential Read
Sequential performance is largely unaffected by the type of data you're reading. But does power consumption change? We know that data compressed by SandForce's DuraWrite feature suite must be decompressed, bringing up the potential for higher power use. That turns out to not be the case, though. Reading compressible data yields lower power consumption in most cases.
128 KB Sequential Write
Similarly, power use is lower when it comes to writing compressible information, contrary to what you might have expected.
Just need more SSD's to compare, I'd like to see similar tests done with 120GB...180GB...256GB and several more brands. Further, as I mentioned before in the other article please list the exact model numbers and OEM specs including their 4KB IOPS; otherwise folks don't understand the results and if relying on this a purchasing will have in many cases a 4 in 5 chance of selecting the wrong SSD.
Prior article - http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/sata-6gbps-performance-sata-3gbps,3110.html
We didn't have the Octane on hand in the 256 GB capacity, but we'll be sure to make that side by side comparison down the road.
phamhlamI love Intel SSD. 128GB for about $210 isn't bad. It is just hard to not chose something like a Corsair GT 120GB that cost $150 with rebate over this. I would always put a Intel SSD in a computer for novice since it is reliable.
Excellent point. Price is always a fickle thing.
thessdreviewNice Review!Thanks Les. :)
jaquithNice article Just need more SSD's to compare, I'd like to see similar tests done with 120GB...180GB...256GB and several more brands. Further, as I mentioned before in the other article please list the exact model numbers and OEM specs including their 4KB IOPS; otherwise folks don't understand the results and if relying on this a purchasing will have in many cases a 4 in 5 chance of selecting the wrong SSD. Prior article - http://www.tomshardware.com/review ,3110.html
We'll keep that mind for future reviews. However, we already list model and firmware on the test page.
Cheers,
Andrew Ku
TomsHardware.com