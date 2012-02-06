Intel SSD 520 Review: Taking Back The High-End With SandForce

Test Setup And Benchmarks

Test Hardware System Desktop MacBook Pro 7,1 MacBook Pro 8,1 Testing RAW, Windows SATA 3Gb/s & SATA 6Gb/s Mac OS X, SATA 3Gb/s Mac OS X, SATA 6Gb/s Processor Intel Core i5-2400 (Sandy Bridge), 32 nm, 3.1 GHz, LGA 1155, 6 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost Enabled Intel Core 2 Duo (Penryn), 45 nm, 2.4 GHz, 3 MB L2 Intel Core i5-2430M (Sandy Bridge), 32 nm, 2.4 GHz, 3 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost Enabled Motherboard Gigabyte GA-Z68X-UD7-B3 - - Memory Kingston Hyper-X 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333 @ DDR3-1333, 1.5 V Crucial 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1066 Crucial 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333 System Drive OCZ Vertex 3 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s Tested Drives Intel SSD 320 300 GB SATA 3Gb/s, Firmware: 1.92 Intel SSD 320 80 GB SATA 3Gb/s, Firmware: 1.92 Samsung 830 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: CXMO Crucial m4 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s Firmware: 0009 OCZ Vertex 3 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.15 OCZ Vertex 3 60 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.15 Intel SSD 510 250 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 1.92 Intel SSD 520 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: - Intel SSD 520 60 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: - Graphics Palit GeForce GTX 460 1 GB Nvidia GeForce 9400M Intel HD Graphics 3000 Power Supply Seasonic 760 W, 80 PLUS Gold - - System Software and Drivers Operating System Windows 7 x64 Ultimate Mac OS X 10.7.2 DirectX DirectX 11 - - Driver Graphics: Nvidia 270.61 RST: 10.6.0.1002 Virtu: 1.1.101 - -

Benchmarks Tom's Hardware Storage Bench v1.0 Trace-Based Iometer 1.1.0 # Workers = 1, 4 KB Random: LBA=8 GB, varying QDs, 128 KB Sequential PCMark 7 Storage Suite

Firmware notes:

Due to time constraints, we were not able to test the Crucial m4 with 0309 firmware. This patch primarily resolves a BSOD error related to a power-on SMART counter. According to Crucial's change log, there should be no effect on performance.