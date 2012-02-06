Intel SSD 520 Review: Taking Back The High-End With SandForce

Test Setup And Benchmarks
|Test Hardware
|System
|Desktop
|MacBook Pro 7,1
|MacBook Pro 8,1
|Testing
|RAW, Windows SATA 3Gb/s & SATA 6Gb/s
|Mac OS X, SATA 3Gb/s
|Mac OS X, SATA 6Gb/s
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-2400 (Sandy Bridge), 32 nm, 3.1 GHz, LGA 1155, 6 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost Enabled
|Intel Core 2 Duo (Penryn), 45 nm, 2.4 GHz, 3 MB L2
|Intel Core i5-2430M (Sandy Bridge), 32 nm, 2.4 GHz, 3 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost Enabled
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte GA-Z68X-UD7-B3
|-
|-
|Memory
|Kingston Hyper-X 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333 @ DDR3-1333, 1.5 V
|Crucial 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1066
|Crucial 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333
|System Drive
|OCZ Vertex 3 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s
|Tested Drives
|Intel SSD 320 300 GB SATA 3Gb/s, Firmware: 1.92
|Intel SSD 320 80 GB SATA 3Gb/s, Firmware: 1.92
|Samsung 830 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: CXMO
|Crucial m4 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s Firmware: 0009
|OCZ Vertex 3 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.15
|OCZ Vertex 3 60 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.15
|Intel SSD 510 250 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 1.92
|Intel SSD 520 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: -
|Intel SSD 520 60 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: -
|Graphics
|Palit GeForce GTX 460 1 GB
|Nvidia GeForce 9400M
|Intel HD Graphics 3000
|Power Supply
|Seasonic 760 W, 80 PLUS Gold
|-
|-
|System Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 x64 Ultimate
|Mac OS X 10.7.2
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|-
|-
|Driver
|Graphics: Nvidia 270.61 RST: 10.6.0.1002 Virtu: 1.1.101
|-
|-
|Benchmarks
|Tom's Hardware Storage Bench v1.0
|Trace-Based
|Iometer 1.1.0
|# Workers = 1, 4 KB Random: LBA=8 GB, varying QDs, 128 KB Sequential
|PCMark 7
|Storage Suite
Firmware notes:
Due to time constraints, we were not able to test the Crucial m4 with 0309 firmware. This patch primarily resolves a BSOD error related to a power-on SMART counter. According to Crucial's change log, there should be no effect on performance.
Just need more SSD's to compare, I'd like to see similar tests done with 120GB...180GB...256GB and several more brands. Further, as I mentioned before in the other article please list the exact model numbers and OEM specs including their 4KB IOPS; otherwise folks don't understand the results and if relying on this a purchasing will have in many cases a 4 in 5 chance of selecting the wrong SSD.
Prior article - http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/sata-6gbps-performance-sata-3gbps,3110.html
We didn't have the Octane on hand in the 256 GB capacity, but we'll be sure to make that side by side comparison down the road.
phamhlamI love Intel SSD. 128GB for about $210 isn't bad. It is just hard to not chose something like a Corsair GT 120GB that cost $150 with rebate over this. I would always put a Intel SSD in a computer for novice since it is reliable.
Excellent point. Price is always a fickle thing.
thessdreviewNice Review!Thanks Les. :)
We'll keep that mind for future reviews. However, we already list model and firmware on the test page.
