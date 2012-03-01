Ten 60 GB SandForce-Based Boot Drives, Rounded-Up

Test Setup And Firmware Notes
In a departure from what we've done in the past, we're adding out-of-box performance back into test suite today. So long as TRIM and garbage collection do their job, the performance of a desktop-oriented SSD should stay close to that level. We'll also cover the other end of the spectrum, though, conveying the performance during reads and writes to a dirty drive. Performance will always fall between those two extremes.
Firmware notes:
Because this story was already in progress when Micron released its 0309 firmware update, we wanted to note that the patch primarily resolves a BSOD error related to a power-on SMART counter. According to Crucial's change log, there should be no effect on performance.
|Test Hardware
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-2400 (Sandy Bridge), 32 nm, 3.1 GHz, LGA 1155, 6 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost Enabled
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte GA-Z68X-UD7-B3
|Memory
|Kingston Hyper-X 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333 @ DDR3-1333, 1.5 V
|System Drive
|OCZ Vertex 3 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s
|Tested Drives
|Adata S511 60 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 3.3.2
|Adata S511 60 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 3.3.2
|Corsair Force GT 3 60 GB SATA 6Gb/s Firmware: 1.3.3
|Corsair Force 3 60 GB SATA 6Gb/s Firmware: 1.3.3
|Crucial m4 64 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 0009
|Kingston SSDNow V200+ 60 GB, Firmware: 3.3.2
|Intel SSD 520 60 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: -
|OCZ Agility 3 60 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.15
|OCZ Vertex 3 60 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.15
|OWC Mercury Electra 6G SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 3.3.2
|Patriot Pyro SE SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 3.3.2
|RunCore Pro V 60 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 3.3.2
|Samsung 830 64 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware CXM0
|Graphics
|Palit GeForce GTX 460 1 GB
|Power Supply
|Seasonic 760 W, 80 PLUS Gold
|System Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 x64 Ultimate
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Driver
|Graphics: Nvidia 270.61 RST: 10.6.0.1002 Virtu: 1.1.101
|Benchmarks
|Iometer 1.1.0
|# Workers = 1, 4 KB Random: LBA=16 GB, varying QDs, 128 KB Sequential
|PCMark 7
|Storage Suite
|HD Tune Pro
|v5.0, LBA= Full Span
Ms-Office
Adobe pdf reader
a web browser, a photo manipulating program
a music/video player.
Install a game from a ISO.
An antivirus
And all these apps should be installed from the SSD itself (meaning their setups should be on the SSD).Then you should test the startup and shutdown times.
All these synthetic benchies dont make much sense, IMHO.
A lot of operations use only a single core and the SSD cant use its true potential. That is, the CPU cant process data as fast as the SSD can provide.
This is just reverse of what happens in case of mechanical HDD's.
You're not going to see a major difference.
Well, it is pointless though since everything you are doing is so fast that it doesn't matter anymore. I however see your point since I can be loading a program and my SSD is not even at max speed my CPU frequency is maxed out. The only way to get more speed is to just overclock as much as you can.
that is the point of buying a cheaper SSD based on a chepaer NAND.
I'd also like to see small drives benchmarked as swap drives in video editing machines. Currently I'm using a raid 0 array of 1tb samsung drives that keeps up well enough, but I'd be interested to see if there are tangible productivity differences.
For a future SSD review/roundup could you take, for example, 10 real-life traces from 10 different editor's machines (the more variation in workload, the better), and then compare the %change in execution time vs. a reference drive?