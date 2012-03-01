Ten 60 GB SandForce-Based Boot Drives, Rounded-Up

Test Setup And Firmware Notes

In a departure from what we've done in the past, we're adding out-of-box performance back into test suite today. So long as TRIM and garbage collection do their job, the performance of a desktop-oriented SSD should stay close to that level. We'll also cover the other end of the spectrum, though, conveying the performance during reads and writes to a dirty drive. Performance will always fall between those two extremes.

Firmware notes:

Because this story was already in progress when Micron released its 0309 firmware update, we wanted to note that the patch primarily resolves a BSOD error related to a power-on SMART counter. According to Crucial's change log, there should be no effect on performance.

Test Hardware Processor Intel Core i5-2400 (Sandy Bridge), 32 nm, 3.1 GHz, LGA 1155, 6 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost Enabled Motherboard Gigabyte GA-Z68X-UD7-B3 Memory Kingston Hyper-X 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333 @ DDR3-1333, 1.5 V System Drive OCZ Vertex 3 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s Tested Drives Adata S511 60 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 3.3.2 Adata S511 60 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 3.3.2 Corsair Force GT 3 60 GB SATA 6Gb/s Firmware: 1.3.3 Corsair Force 3 60 GB SATA 6Gb/s Firmware: 1.3.3 Crucial m4 64 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 0009 Kingston SSDNow V200+ 60 GB, Firmware: 3.3.2 Intel SSD 520 60 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: - OCZ Agility 3 60 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.15 OCZ Vertex 3 60 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.15 OWC Mercury Electra 6G SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 3.3.2 Patriot Pyro SE SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 3.3.2 RunCore Pro V 60 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 3.3.2 Samsung 830 64 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware CXM0 Graphics Palit GeForce GTX 460 1 GB Power Supply Seasonic 760 W, 80 PLUS Gold System Software and Drivers Operating System Windows 7 x64 Ultimate DirectX DirectX 11 Driver Graphics: Nvidia 270.61 RST: 10.6.0.1002 Virtu: 1.1.101