Ten 60 GB SandForce-Based Boot Drives, Rounded-Up

Endurance Testing
SSD vendors selling SandForce-based drives are incredibly enthusiastic about differentiating their offerings. There are three aspects of solid-state storage that affect performance: the controller, the NAND, and the firmware. We all know that these drives center on the same firmware. We've seen that the flash does have some affect on performance, though two drives with the same configuration are pretty much comparable. So, they try to sell us on custom firmware with home-brewed optimizations not offered by other vendors.
Can we create of list of what those tweaks entail? Unfortunately not. No SSD vendor has ever gotten specific with us about what its "golden" or "purely in-house" firmware includes that other vendors don't have.
What we do know is that the basic core of SandForce’s compression technology cannot be altered. We tested for this in Intel SSD 520 Review: Taking Back The High-End With SandForce by measuring endurance by writing highly compressible data. What we found were close to identical values for write amplification. When write amplification is similar, then we know that two drives (in this case, the oldest and newest SandForce-based SSDs) are benefiting from the same level of compression.
|128 KB Compressible Sequential Write1 Hour, QD=1
|Intel SSD 52060 GB
|OCZ Vertex 360 GB
|Host Writes
|1258 GB
|1301 GB
|NAND Writes
|176 GB
|182 GB
|Write Amplification
|0.13990
|.139892
In the time between publishing our SSD 520 review and now, we've seen similar results from all of the 60 GB SF-22xx-based SSDs in our lab, suggesting that every vendor using SandForce's technology enjoys the same degree of compression, which most influentially affects the performance of these drives.
Ms-Office
Adobe pdf reader
a web browser, a photo manipulating program
a music/video player.
Install a game from a ISO.
An antivirus
And all these apps should be installed from the SSD itself (meaning their setups should be on the SSD).Then you should test the startup and shutdown times.
All these synthetic benchies dont make much sense, IMHO.
A lot of operations use only a single core and the SSD cant use its true potential. That is, the CPU cant process data as fast as the SSD can provide.
This is just reverse of what happens in case of mechanical HDD's.
You're not going to see a major difference.
Well, it is pointless though since everything you are doing is so fast that it doesn't matter anymore. I however see your point since I can be loading a program and my SSD is not even at max speed my CPU frequency is maxed out. The only way to get more speed is to just overclock as much as you can.
that is the point of buying a cheaper SSD based on a chepaer NAND.
I'd also like to see small drives benchmarked as swap drives in video editing machines. Currently I'm using a raid 0 array of 1tb samsung drives that keeps up well enough, but I'd be interested to see if there are tangible productivity differences.
For a future SSD review/roundup could you take, for example, 10 real-life traces from 10 different editor's machines (the more variation in workload, the better), and then compare the %change in execution time vs. a reference drive?