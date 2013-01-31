Trending

Intel SSD DC S3700 Review: Benchmarking Consistency

By

With the recent announcement of the SSD DC S3700, Intel is firmly targeting enterprise customers with something not normally seen on spec sheets: performance consistency. Will their latest offering live up to expectations, or fall short? Lets find out.

Results: Sequential Performance

Both Intel SSD DC S3700 drives perform well in our sequential write workloads. The 200 and 800 GB capacities slightly exceed their specifications, though neither solution yields the high-end performance we see from desktop-oriented SSDs.

Read performance, as we'd expect, is nearly identical. There isn't much to say about these numbers. Who would have thought, though, that we'd become so complacent with 460 MB/s writes and 500 MB/s reads after relying on mechanical storage for so long?

That's the thing about this drive, though. To truly appreciate what it was designed to do, you have to transcend its corner-case test results. Although the sequential performance averages are merely average, consistency is, once again, outstanding. Our exclusive Enterprise Video Streaming Performance benchmark on the next page puts this into perspective.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • merikafyeah 31 January 2013 14:57
    Consistency and reliability are always more important to me than speed and capacity,
    but it's wonderful when you can have all four.

    Kudos to Intel for raising the bar yet again on SSD quality. Eagerly awaiting trickle-down effect.
    Reply
  • adgjlsfhk 31 January 2013 18:15
    how does ssd power consumption compare to an hhd's in watts per gigabyte?
    Reply
  • InvalidError 31 January 2013 19:56
    adgjlsfhkhow does ssd power consumption compare to an hhd's in watts per gigabyte?For conventional 3.5" HDDs, you have 5-8W idle, 10-15W seek and 15-25W spin-up.
    For 2.5" HDDs, you have ~1W idle and 2-2.5W seek/spin-up.

    I'm a little surprised at how much power Intel's enterprise SSDs are using. I'm guessing a good chunk of the reason comes from having extra circuitry to do the double-conversion from 5/12V to ~30V and then back down to whatever the SSD needs.
    Reply
  • drewriley 31 January 2013 20:32
    InvalidErrorFor conventional 3.5" HDDs, you have 5-8W idle, 10-15W seek and 15-25W spin-up.For 2.5" HDDs, you have ~1W idle and 2-2.5W seek/spin-up.I'm a little surprised at how much power Intel's enterprise SSDs are using. I'm guessing a good chunk of the reason comes from having extra circuitry to do the double-conversion from 5/12V to ~30V and then back down to whatever the SSD needs.
    You nailed it. If you look at 2.5" 15K and 10K RPM drive, the Intel is better on W/GB, but it is pretty high when compared to other SSDs.
    Reply
  • master9716 31 January 2013 21:13
    Samsung aint gona mess around , they are going to bring this type of performance to Desktops watch .
    Reply
  • sanilmahambre 01 February 2013 01:53
    So this is why they gave up on motherboards and concentrated more on SSD's! Believe me that trick worked wonders and a lot more money.. LOL
    Reply
  • mayankleoboy1 02 February 2013 12:55
    adgjlsfhkhow does ssd power consumption compare to an hhd's in watts per gigabyte?
    i am not sure if watt/GB is important for storage.
    Reason : the new philosophy is to "hurry up, finish the work, and relax".
    Reply