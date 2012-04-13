Does Your SSD's File System Affect Performance?

Test Setup And Benchmarks

System Hardware Hardware Details CPU Intel Core i5-2500K (32 nm, Sandy Bridge, D2), 4C/4T, 3.3 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 6 MB L3 Cache w/ HD Graphics 3000, 95 W TDP, 3.7 GHz max. Turbo Boost LGA 1155 Motherboard Gigabyte Z68X-UD3H-B3, Intel Z68 Express, Revision: 0.2, BIOS: F3 RAM 2 x 2 GB DDR3-1333, Corsair TR3X6G1600C8D System SSD Intel X25-M G1, 80 GB, Firmware 0701, SATA 3 Gbit/s Test SSDs Samsung 830 Series, 256 GB, MCX Controller, SATA 6Gb/sZalman F Series F1, 240 GB, SandForce SF-2281, SATA 6Gb/s Controller Intel PCH Z68 SATA 6Gb/s Power Supply Seasonic X-760 760 W, SS-760KM Active PFC F3 Benchmarks Performance Measurements AS SSD 1.6.4067.34354 CrystalDiskMark 3.0.1 x64 PCMark 7 1.0.4 I/O Performance IOMeter 2006.07.27 Webserver-Benchmark Database-Benchmark Workstation-Benchmark Streaming Reads Streaming Writes 4K Random Reads 4K Random Writes System Software & Drivers Driver Details Operating System Windows 7 x64 Ultimate SP1 Intel Inf 9.2.0.1030 Intel Rapid Storage 10.​5.​0.​1026

To condition the SSDs, we performed a two-hour burn-in, which includes scripted runs of I/O-intensive and streaming-intensive workloads. This way, we make sure that all results reflect real performance instead of returning only peak performance numbers, which are less relevant in everyday life and tend to decline over time.