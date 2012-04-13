Trending

Does Your SSD's File System Affect Performance?

SSDs serve up data quickly, and prices are low enough that some enthusiasts may want SSDs for data storage. Does the file system you use matter? We compare performance between FAT32, NTFS, and the newer exFAT file systems on two popular SSD architectures.

Test Setup And Benchmarks

System Hardware
HardwareDetails
CPUIntel Core i5-2500K (32 nm, Sandy Bridge, D2), 4C/4T, 3.3 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 6 MB L3 Cache w/ HD Graphics 3000, 95 W TDP, 3.7 GHz max. Turbo Boost
LGA 1155 MotherboardGigabyte Z68X-UD3H-B3, Intel Z68 Express, Revision: 0.2, BIOS: F3
RAM2 x 2 GB DDR3-1333, Corsair TR3X6G1600C8D
System SSDIntel X25-M G1, 80 GB, Firmware 0701, SATA 3 Gbit/s
Test SSDsSamsung 830 Series, 256 GB, MCX Controller, SATA 6Gb/sZalman F Series F1, 240 GB, SandForce SF-2281, SATA 6Gb/s
ControllerIntel PCH Z68 SATA 6Gb/s
Power SupplySeasonic X-760 760 W, SS-760KM Active PFC F3
Benchmarks
Performance MeasurementsAS SSD 1.6.4067.34354 CrystalDiskMark 3.0.1 x64 PCMark 7 1.0.4
I/O PerformanceIOMeter 2006.07.27 Webserver-Benchmark Database-Benchmark Workstation-Benchmark Streaming Reads Streaming Writes 4K Random Reads 4K Random Writes
System Software & Drivers
DriverDetails
Operating SystemWindows 7 x64 Ultimate SP1
Intel Inf9.2.0.1030
Intel Rapid Storage10.​5.​0.​1026

To condition the SSDs, we performed a two-hour burn-in, which includes scripted runs of I/O-intensive and streaming-intensive workloads. This way, we make sure that all results reflect real performance instead of returning only peak performance numbers, which are less relevant in everyday life and tend to decline over time.

