Trending

Does Your SSD's File System Affect Performance?

By ,

SSDs serve up data quickly, and prices are low enough that some enthusiasts may want SSDs for data storage. Does the file system you use matter? We compare performance between FAT32, NTFS, and the newer exFAT file systems on two popular SSD architectures.

AS SSD: Access Time, Copy Benchmark, And Overall Score

FAT32 lags behind the other file systems in access times, while exFAT and NTFS are much closer to each other.

These benchmarks represent real-life copy/paste workloads, and the data confirms that NTFS seems to be the best choice, followed by exFAT. FAT32 really shows its age here, making it a very unattractive choice for SSDs.

45 Comments Comment from the forums
  • aznshinobi 13 April 2012 11:14
    Those SSD drives.... *drool* Wish I could afford them.
    Reply
  • neon neophyte 13 April 2012 12:16
    I remember the crossing from Fat32 to NTFS. It was significant even back then. Ever since I have craved a new file system offering to rekindle a fading memory of youth and joy. *sniff*
    Reply
  • 13 April 2012 12:24
    I have a mac..
    Reply
  • hmp_goose 13 April 2012 12:31

    Reply
  • aicom 13 April 2012 13:15
    hmp_goose
    NTFS was heavily based on HPFS (when MS and IBM were both working on OS/2). It even shares the same MBR partition type code.
    Reply
  • confish21 13 April 2012 13:26
    get article ty so much!
    Reply
  • billafu 13 April 2012 15:10
    Enjoyed the article. Sadly, I am still unable to justify spending nearly a dollar per gigabyte for an SSD when HDDs are less than a dime per gig. Maybe when that price difference is a little bit closer.
    Reply
  • haplo602 13 April 2012 15:35
    any other than windows/mac filesystems ? zfs ? btrfs ? ext3/4 ? jfs ? xfs ?
    Reply
  • lorfa 13 April 2012 15:41
    Agree with haplo. Wanted to see ext4 at least.
    Reply
  • 13 April 2012 16:56
    billafuEnjoyed the article. Sadly, I am still unable to justify spending nearly a dollar per gigabyte for an SSD when HDDs are less than a dime per gig. Maybe when that price difference is a little bit closer.120gb for a 120$ and HUGE performance increase and you still complain? How about you get a job.
    Reply