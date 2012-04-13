Does Your SSD's File System Affect Performance?

AS SSD: Access Time, Copy Benchmark, And Overall Score

FAT32 lags behind the other file systems in access times, while exFAT and NTFS are much closer to each other.

These benchmarks represent real-life copy/paste workloads, and the data confirms that NTFS seems to be the best choice, followed by exFAT. FAT32 really shows its age here, making it a very unattractive choice for SSDs.