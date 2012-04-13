Trending

Does Your SSD's File System Affect Performance?

SSDs serve up data quickly, and prices are low enough that some enthusiasts may want SSDs for data storage. Does the file system you use matter? We compare performance between FAT32, NTFS, and the newer exFAT file systems on two popular SSD architectures.

Benchmark Results: Iometer 4 KB Random And Streaming Read/Write

The 4 KB random write testing really serves as a poignant reminder of FAT32's age. Considering what we saw in AS SSD and CrystalDiskMark, the results don’t come as a surprise. It is obvious that the flexible cluster size of FAT32 at large drive capacities becomes an issue for write operations. The 4 KB chunks have to be accommodated into 32 KB clusters. exFAT does the job much better than FAT32, although it may also have large cluster sizes. Since its free clusters are indexed, however, finding one is a simple matter of looking up the corresponding bit in the bitmap.

Again, the results on sustained throughput resemble those seen in our earlier tests, and there are really no surprises there.

45 Comments Comment from the forums
  • aznshinobi 13 April 2012 11:14
    Those SSD drives.... *drool* Wish I could afford them.
    Reply
  • neon neophyte 13 April 2012 12:16
    I remember the crossing from Fat32 to NTFS. It was significant even back then. Ever since I have craved a new file system offering to rekindle a fading memory of youth and joy. *sniff*
    Reply
  • 13 April 2012 12:24
    I have a mac..
    Reply
  • hmp_goose 13 April 2012 12:31

    Reply
  • aicom 13 April 2012 13:15
    hmp_goose
    NTFS was heavily based on HPFS (when MS and IBM were both working on OS/2). It even shares the same MBR partition type code.
    Reply
  • confish21 13 April 2012 13:26
    get article ty so much!
    Reply
  • billafu 13 April 2012 15:10
    Enjoyed the article. Sadly, I am still unable to justify spending nearly a dollar per gigabyte for an SSD when HDDs are less than a dime per gig. Maybe when that price difference is a little bit closer.
    Reply
  • haplo602 13 April 2012 15:35
    any other than windows/mac filesystems ? zfs ? btrfs ? ext3/4 ? jfs ? xfs ?
    Reply
  • lorfa 13 April 2012 15:41
    Agree with haplo. Wanted to see ext4 at least.
    Reply
  • 13 April 2012 16:56
    billafuEnjoyed the article. Sadly, I am still unable to justify spending nearly a dollar per gigabyte for an SSD when HDDs are less than a dime per gig. Maybe when that price difference is a little bit closer.120gb for a 120$ and HUGE performance increase and you still complain? How about you get a job.
    Reply