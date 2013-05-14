One SSD Vs. Two In RAID: Which Is Better?

Benchmark System And Software

We used the same benchmark suite found in our SSD Charts to measure and compare the performance of different single- and multi-drive configurations of Samsung's 840 Pro. First, we tested the drives on their own: one 128, 256, and 512 GB SSD alone. Then, we then put two 128 GB and two 256 GB SSDs in RAID 0, sending each array through our benchmark suite.

Real-World Benchmarks

Booting up Windows 8. The clock starts when the POST screen vanishes and stops when the Windows desktop appears. Shutting down Windows 8. After Windows 8 runs for three minutes, we shut it down and start the clock. The clock stops once the system powers off. Booting up Windows 8 and Adobe Photoshop. After Windows 8 boots up, a script starts the image editor Adobe Photoshop CS6 and loads a photo with a resolution of 15,000x7,266 pixels and a size of 15.7 MB. Once this is complete, Adobe Photoshop is closed. The clock starts after the POST screen and stops when Adobe Photoshop closes. We perform this benchmark five times. Five applications. After booting up Windows 8, a script starts five different applications. The clock starts when the first application launches and stops when the last one closes. We perform this benchmark five times as well.

Script for the Five-Application Benchmark

Load a Microsoft PowerPoint presentation and then close Microsoft PowerPoint.

Start the Autodesk 3ds Max 2013 command line renderer and render a picture with a resolution of 100x50 pixels. The picture is so small because we’re benchmarking the SSD, not the CPU.

Start the built-in ABBYY FineReader 11 benchmark and convert a test page.

Start the built-in MathWorks MATLAB benchmark and execute it once.

Start Adobe Photoshop CS6 and load the same picture used in the third real-world benchmark, but in the original TIF format with a resolution of 29,566x14,321 pixels and a size of 501 MB.

Benchmark System