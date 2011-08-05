Could An SSD Be The Best Upgrade For Your Old PC?

Getting Replaced: Several Generations Of Hard Drives
We looked into our storage room and found several different hard drive generations from Samsung. We used a 300 GB drive for the 2005 PC, a 400 GB model for the 2006 build, a 1 TB disk for the 2008 machine, and an updated 1 TB drives in the 2010 system. The two-year increments are good for more than just capacity; they also see performance increase. And we’re quite curious to see what happens when older and slower drives are replaced by an SSD able to serve up 3 Gb/s data rates.
Up to 56 MB/s: Samsung Spinpoint T133
2005: HD300LJ, 7200 RPM, 300 GB capacity, 8 MB Cache, SATA 3.0 Gb/s. On the 2005 test system, this drive maxes out at 53.9 MB/s.
Up to 75 MB/s: Samsung Spinpoint T133
2006: HD400LJ with TMR heads (Tunneling Magneto Resistance), 7200 RPM, 400 GB capacity, 8 MB cache, SATA 3.0 Gb/s. We reached up to 68.4 MB/s on our 2006 test system.
Up to 119 MB/s: Samsung Spinpoint F1
2008: Spinpoint F1, 7200 RPM, 1000 GB capacity, 32 MB cache, SATA 3.0 Gb/s. This drive maxed out at 106.8 MB/s on this test system.
Up to 142 MB/s: Samsung Spinpoint F3R
2010: Spinpoint F3R, 7200 RPM, 1000 GB capacity, 32 MB cache, SATA 3.0 Gb/s. 131.9 MB/s was the peak throughput on this test system.
since its for mainstream, i would have liked a subjective test where some 'average' folks, doing 'average' tasks, would use the machines with/without SSD's, and rate the perceived speed on a scale of 1=10.
those should have been included as well. most people "feel" the speed, rather than benchmark it.
I'm very curious about the results. My Dell Lat C400 is chugging along just fine on Windows 7 but I believe a SSD would greatly improve performance.
I do not see that the SATA controller mentions AHCI in the device manager tab, however when I run the TRIM check commnand through CMD, it returns a "enabled" reply. Also,have made the necessary registry changes to ensure that AHCI is enabled. There is however no option in the MB bios to set AHCI.
So is my drive configured with TRIM enabled or not?
MAGPCSSD is just too exaggerated, yes it is faster than HDD and may be more reliable but that doesn't justify its price.Waiting until it is price gets reasonable.
How much is reasonable? A 64GB Crucial M4 is $105... that's pretty damn reasonable to me. For that kind of money you could get a low-end mobo, an Athlon X4, or 16GB of DDR3. Upgrades don't get much more reasonable than that. But if you already have a decent, if older system, installing an SSD will make it feel like a brand new system should for the least amount of money.
Spend 10 mins doing office/internet stuff on each config without knowing which is which and rank them by speed subjectively.