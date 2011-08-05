Could An SSD Be The Best Upgrade For Your Old PC?

Benchmark Results: Sequential Read/Write
Synthetics are less meaningful than real-world tests, since they aren't taxing our platforms themselves. At the same time, it's still interesting to look at the evolutionary improvements in hard drive throughput. We also see the solid-state drive's performance coming in fairly consistently around 255 MB/s. That's around two times the sequential read performance of the fastest hard drive.
The performance differences are similar in the sequential write test. In storage-heavy workloads, where graphics and processor performance don't play into the result, an SSD has the greatest impact on an older system. We'll find out if this difference is reflected in real-world tests shortly.
Waiting until it is price gets reasonable.
since its for mainstream, i would have liked a subjective test where some 'average' folks, doing 'average' tasks, would use the machines with/without SSD's, and rate the perceived speed on a scale of 1=10.
those should have been included as well. most people "feel" the speed, rather than benchmark it.
I'm very curious about the results. My Dell Lat C400 is chugging along just fine on Windows 7 but I believe a SSD would greatly improve performance.
I do not see that the SATA controller mentions AHCI in the device manager tab, however when I run the TRIM check commnand through CMD, it returns a "enabled" reply. Also,have made the necessary registry changes to ensure that AHCI is enabled. There is however no option in the MB bios to set AHCI.
So is my drive configured with TRIM enabled or not?
MAGPCSSD is just too exaggerated, yes it is faster than HDD and may be more reliable but that doesn't justify its price.Waiting until it is price gets reasonable.
How much is reasonable? A 64GB Crucial M4 is $105... that's pretty damn reasonable to me. For that kind of money you could get a low-end mobo, an Athlon X4, or 16GB of DDR3. Upgrades don't get much more reasonable than that. But if you already have a decent, if older system, installing an SSD will make it feel like a brand new system should for the least amount of money.
Spend 10 mins doing office/internet stuff on each config without knowing which is which and rank them by speed subjectively.