Could An SSD Be The Best Upgrade For Your Old PC?

Benchmark Results: Sequential Read/Write

Synthetics are less meaningful than real-world tests, since they aren't taxing our platforms themselves. At the same time, it's still interesting to look at the evolutionary improvements in hard drive throughput. We also see the solid-state drive's performance coming in fairly consistently around 255 MB/s. That's around two times the sequential read performance of the fastest hard drive.

The performance differences are similar in the sequential write test. In storage-heavy workloads, where graphics and processor performance don't play into the result, an SSD has the greatest impact on an older system. We'll find out if this difference is reflected in real-world tests shortly.