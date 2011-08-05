Could An SSD Be The Best Upgrade For Your Old PC?

Benchmark Results: PCMark 7 System Benchmarks

This is probably one of the most important benchmarks, as it shows very clearly that applications can be launched much faster on systems armed with an SSD.

Here's a great example of how an SSD won't affect your system. In applications that either depend on processor or graphics performance, more storage throughput won't help. PCMark 7’s computation test is hits our various CPUs hard, minimizing the impact an SSD has on the final score. Keep this in mind as you plan your upgrade, and try to pay attention to the applications you run.

The SSD has a slight effect on I/O-oriented bottlenecks, though it's clear that a faster processor, more memory, and better graphics make the biggest difference in each case.

The Entertainment score is higher across the board with the SSD.

The Lightweight test does what the name suggests: it runs less-intensive application scenarios. We see around two times the performance on systems armed with an SSD, perhaps a result of relaxed processing demands in this metric.

The Windows Defender test tracks the effective throughput that the storage subsystem provides during a system scan. This is 2.5x to 4.5x faster on the SSD.

Overall, PCMark 7 says that the systems armed with an SSD are roughly one-third faster than the same machines rocking conventional hard drives.