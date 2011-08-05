Could An SSD Be The Best Upgrade For Your Old PC?

Benchmark Results: Windows Start Up And Power Consumption
Windows Boot Time
We also decided to track the time needed to launch Windows 7. This is a very relevant test, as everyone can immediately imagine what these differences would feel like. Effectively, using an SSD instead of the HDD cuts the boot time of Windows 7 in half.
System Power Consumption
We also found power consumption benefits, which are most clear as both configurations sit idle. The savings range between 6-8 W on each of the systems when using the SSD instead of the hard drive. Though that's not much, it is a notable benefit if you're already making the switch for performance reasons.
It's actually pretty interesting to look at the overall power numbers for hints as to what has changed over the years. In the case of the 2008 PC, the graphics card required more power than the comparison setup from 2006. Comparing the 2005 system to the 2010 PC not only gives you significantly better performance, but also a reduction of idle power use that exceeds 40%.
The peak power consumption doesn't seem much better, but keep in mind that each new system generation delivers significantly more performance. The latest 2010 system even comes with four processing cores and much decreased idle power. SSDs help, but we have to give credit where it's most due: processor and graphics vendors.
since its for mainstream, i would have liked a subjective test where some 'average' folks, doing 'average' tasks, would use the machines with/without SSD's, and rate the perceived speed on a scale of 1=10.
those should have been included as well. most people "feel" the speed, rather than benchmark it.
I'm very curious about the results. My Dell Lat C400 is chugging along just fine on Windows 7 but I believe a SSD would greatly improve performance.
I do not see that the SATA controller mentions AHCI in the device manager tab, however when I run the TRIM check commnand through CMD, it returns a "enabled" reply. Also,have made the necessary registry changes to ensure that AHCI is enabled. There is however no option in the MB bios to set AHCI.
So is my drive configured with TRIM enabled or not?
MAGPCSSD is just too exaggerated, yes it is faster than HDD and may be more reliable but that doesn't justify its price.Waiting until it is price gets reasonable.
How much is reasonable? A 64GB Crucial M4 is $105... that's pretty damn reasonable to me. For that kind of money you could get a low-end mobo, an Athlon X4, or 16GB of DDR3. Upgrades don't get much more reasonable than that. But if you already have a decent, if older system, installing an SSD will make it feel like a brand new system should for the least amount of money.
Spend 10 mins doing office/internet stuff on each config without knowing which is which and rank them by speed subjectively.