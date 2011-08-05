Could An SSD Be The Best Upgrade For Your Old PC?

Benchmark Results: Windows Start Up And Power Consumption

Windows Boot Time

We also decided to track the time needed to launch Windows 7. This is a very relevant test, as everyone can immediately imagine what these differences would feel like. Effectively, using an SSD instead of the HDD cuts the boot time of Windows 7 in half.

System Power Consumption

We also found power consumption benefits, which are most clear as both configurations sit idle. The savings range between 6-8 W on each of the systems when using the SSD instead of the hard drive. Though that's not much, it is a notable benefit if you're already making the switch for performance reasons.

It's actually pretty interesting to look at the overall power numbers for hints as to what has changed over the years. In the case of the 2008 PC, the graphics card required more power than the comparison setup from 2006. Comparing the 2005 system to the 2010 PC not only gives you significantly better performance, but also a reduction of idle power use that exceeds 40%.

The peak power consumption doesn't seem much better, but keep in mind that each new system generation delivers significantly more performance. The latest 2010 system even comes with four processing cores and much decreased idle power. SSDs help, but we have to give credit where it's most due: processor and graphics vendors.