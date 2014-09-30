Steiger Dynamics Maven Pure Custom PC Review: Game In Silence

Results: Synthetic Benchmarks

Ah, the GeForce GTX 770. Quiet, efficient, and simply mid-range next to more enthusiast-oriented graphics cards. Yet, this same part is probably necessary for Steiger Dynamics to reach its goal of ultimate low-noise performance. AMD's cards certainly aren't known for their acoustic conservatism.

The Maven Pure Custom blazes through PCMark, partly because of its RAID array and partly because of Steiger Dynamics' excellent overclock. The lack of Hyper-Threading can make a Core i5 easier to overclock than a Core i7, but I was still embarrassed by the excessive voltage it took to reach 4.3 GHz on my System Builder Marathon machine.

The Core i5 even performs well in Sandra’s CPU tests, which is why I’m happy that SiSoftware's synthetic suite isn’t used in our overall performance calculations.

The XMP defaults for the Maven Pure Custom’s DDR3-1866 C9 perform nearly as well as my own custom DDR3-2133 C9 overclocks.