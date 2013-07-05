Does Your Storage Controller Affect The Performance Of An SSD?

Results: Sequential Read And Write Performance
Using AS-SSD to measure sequential read and write performance, Intel's Z77 and Z87 Express platforms, along with AMD's A75 and SB950, are in a dead heat. In the end, Intel's integrated storage controllers wind up slightly ahead. Marvell's discrete controllers on PCIe-based add-in boards fall in behind those four chipsets. Further behind, though, are the AMD SB750, Intel P55 Express, and Intel ICH10R south bridge, taking the last three spots.
The Iometer streaming benchmark confirms what we found in AS-SSD's read component, though a look at sequential writes puts AMD's A75 and SB950 ahead of Intel's mainstream chipsets. Why? In the real world, leaving features like Turbo Boost, SpeedStep, and all of Intel's C-states enabled causes the company's CPUs to switch clock rates constantly. This plays havoc on storage benchmarks that vary host processing loads. We can't be sure that's the cause of our variance, but it's certainly a variable we've seen affect our numbers in the past.
Two Marvell controllers, one on the PCIe board Asus U3S6 (Marvell 88SE9123-NAA2) and the other on MSI's Big Bang motherboard (Marvell 88SE9128-NAA2), come in last. These things are attached via PCI Express x1 links, so they're at an inherent disadvantage, given the 500 MB/s ceiling of one second-gen lane that never gets hit in practice.
Most of the embedded chipsets (or external chipsets) carry a multiplexer between SATA and PCI Express. The CPUs accept PCI Express connections, not SATA, so there is a conversion that must be made, which is done by the SATA chipset. Each lane on PCI Express 2.0 supports approximately 8GB/s, and PCI Express 3.0 supports approximately 15 GB/s.
Here's the problem I have seen in external expansion slots. They connect 4 SATA slots to a single PCI Express 2.0. So potentially, four connected SATA 6 GB/s drives, or 24 GB/s total I/O throughput, is being processed into a single 5 GB/s connection to the CPU. I don't care how good the SATA chipset is at processing and prioritizing I/O data, you are going to have an I/O bottleneck. Even four SATA 3 GB/s drives create a total of 12 GB/s throughput, more than a single PCI Express 2.0 lane can handle. SSDs can approach speeds greater than 3 GB/s, so it is not a theoretical bottleneck, it is a very real limitation.
So going back to the article. At most, I have seen 4 SATA slots connected to a single PCI Express 2.0 lane. I have seen 6 or 8 connected to either 2 discrete lanes or a 2x lane (or 4x lane when talking about SAS), which carries approximately 10 GB/s of total throughput. So depending on the implementation of the embedded chipset on the motherboard, it may be the PCI Express lanes giving you the throughput limitation and not the SATA chipset. Different ports may be connected to different 1x PCI Express lanes or to a 2x lane, giving you either two discrete paths to the CPU, maximizing throughput, or a larger pipeline to the CPU, which is better than a 1x lane but not nearly as good as discrete pathways.
I have an external PCI Express controller with a few drives on my main system, and when transferring files from drives on the internal (motherboard) chipset to drives on the connected card, there is a noticeable throughput difference.
