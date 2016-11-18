Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 850W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time is a little lower than required, while the power-good signal's time is significantly lower than the ATX specification's minimum. At least that signal is accurate, since it drops before the rails go out of spec.

Inrush Current

The inrush current levels are normal with both voltage inputs (115V and 230V).

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the TPG-0850D-R's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 5.216A 1.983A 1.979A 0.996A 84.78 86.71% 0 RPM 0 dB(A) 50.86°C 0.975 12.114V 5.042V 3.333V 5.017V 97.78 39.68°C 115.1V 2 11.480A 2.979A 2.981A 1.201A 169.65 90.09% 0 RPM 0 dB(A) 51.83°C 0.990 12.090V 5.023V 3.318V 4.995V 188.31 40.02°C 115.1V 3 18.129A 3.497A 3.505A 1.405A 254.86 90.78% 536 RPM 22.4 dB(A) 42.21°C 0.994 12.067V 5.009V 3.307V 4.977V 280.74 53.53°C 115.1V 4 24.790A 4.005A 4.005A 1.610A 339.70 90.82% 536 RPM 22.4 dB(A) 42.51°C 0.996 12.042V 4.994V 3.294V 4.960V 374.03 54.37°C 115.1V 5 31.104A 5.021A 5.029A 1.821A 424.58 90.48% 536 RPM 22.4 dB(A) 42.90°C 0.997 12.028V 4.973V 3.280V 4.939V 469.28 57.39°C 115.1V 6 37.106A 6.055A 6.060A 2.030A 509.50 89.83% 544 RPM 22.5 dB(A) 44.23°C 0.997 12.120V 4.954V 3.267V 4.917V 567.17 61.63°C 115.1V 7 43.408A 7.093A 7.105A 2.245A 594.44 88.99% 804 RPM 29.6 dB(A) 44.70°C 0.998 12.103V 4.933V 3.251V 4.894V 667.97 63.64°C 115.1V 8 49.753A 8.148A 8.157A 2.460A 679.38 88.28% 804 RPM 29.6 dB(A) 46.39°C 0.998 12.079V 4.913V 3.236V 4.873V 769.58 66.71°C 115.1V 9 56.560A 8.680A 8.719A 2.464A 764.43 87.54% 884 RPM 30.0 dB(A) 46.50°C 0.998 12.055V 4.899V 3.223V 4.861V 873.28 67.42°C 115.1V 10 63.127A 9.220A 9.252A 3.106A 849.18 86.47% 1084 RPM 35.8 dB(A) 47.42°C 0.998 12.031V 4.882V 3.210V 4.826V 982.08 68.61°C 115.1V 11 69.480A 9.242A 9.276A 3.113A 924.10 85.64% 1324 RPM 40.9 dB(A) 47.89°C 0.998 12.009V 4.871V 3.202V 4.816V 1079.07 69.42°C 115.1V CL1 0.099A 16.025A 16.004A 0.004A 132.15 81.94% 536 RPM 22.4 dB(A) 44.00°C 0.988 12.100V 4.910V 3.265V 4.991V 161.28 64.33°C 115.1V CL2 70.789A 1.003A 1.003A 1.002A 864.34 86.92% 1172 RPM 38.5 dB(A) 48.93°C 0.998 12.024V 4.957V 3.248V 4.933V 994.40 71.04°C 115.1V

The load regulation on the +12V rail is pretty tight. In comparison, the minor rails—including 5VSB— have loose regulation, which falls outside of the 3% region. It is worth mentioning that the +12V rail has a strange voltage increase in the 60% load test, something that we rarely see in our tests. The resonant controller appears to perform this change in order to keep regulation in order, and the trick keeps the rail within 1%, achieving good overall performance.

Up to the 20% load test, Thermaltake's TPG-0850D-R operates in passive mode. It's only during a very stressful scenario that includes full load delivery under a high ambient temperature that the fan's speed increases enough to make a noticeable noise. The 40 dB(A) mark is exceeded during the overload test, where the PSU is pushed beyond its official limits. In general, the fan profile is very loose and offers quiet operation.

When it comes to efficiency, Thermaltake narrowly misses the 87% mark during our 20% load test, while with mid-load it is over the desired 90%. However, under full load it scores less than 87% efficiency. In a normal environment this PSU should have no trouble meeting the 80 PLUS Gold requirements, though we've seen Gold-rated units register much higher efficiency levels.

DPSApp Screenshots

You will find several screenshots of the DPSApp software below.

The provided efficiency readings aren't accurate enough; the same goes for the voltage readings, especially under high loads. On the other hand, the output wattage readings are quite accurate, so the problem looks to be in incoming power (the power that the PSU draws from the wall socket) measurements.