Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 750W PSU Review

RGB LED lighting is the new hotness, and a lot of power supplies are incorporating it. Thermaltake's Toughpower Grand RGB with 750W of maximum power boasts RGB lighting, surprisingly good performance, and modular cabling.

By

Efficiency, Temperature, And Noise

Efficiency

Our efficiency testing procedure is detailed here.

Using results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the TPG-0750F-R's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

The TPG-0750F-R is significantly more efficient than competing Gold-class units, including those from Zalman and SilverStone based on a similar platform. According to our data, it even beats the Platinum-rated SilverStone ST75F-PT, which achieves 89.88% overall efficiency between 10% to 100% of its output range, and 81.41% between 20W and 80W.

It bothered us that we couldn't explain this discrepancy, so we asked around and discovered that Thermaltake is using the latest version of Sirfa's platform for its TPG-0750F-R. Apparently, the new revision enables significantly better performance than older ones.

Efficiency At Low Loads

In the following tests, we measure the TPG-0750F-R's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60, and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan SpeedFan NoisePF/AC Volts
11.193A0.491A0.474A0.196A19.6972.919%0 RPM0 dB(A)0.888
12.237V5.090V3.360V5.083V27.00115.03V
22.412A0.978A0.981A0.391A39.7683.438%0 RPM0 dB(A)0.940
12.232V5.089V3.356V5.076V47.65115.03V
33.635A1.466A1.488A5.070A59.8987.484%0 RPM0 dB(A)0.961
12.227V5.088V3.353V5.070V68.46115.04V
44.846A1.963A1.967A0.787A79.7989.377%0 RPM0 dB(A)0.974
12.222V5.087V3.350V5.064V89.27115.08V

Efficiency is very high under light loads, even for a Gold-rated unit, and the PSU operates passively, so it's completely inaudible.

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification states that 5VSB supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 50 percent or higher with 100mA of load, 60 percent or higher with 250mA of load, and 70 percent or higher with 1A or more of load.

We take four measurements: one each at 100, 250, and 1000mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle. 

Test #5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyPF/AC Volts
10.102A0.52373.766%0.100
5.124V0.709115.08V
20.252A1.29078.707%0.190
5.118V1.639115.08V
31.002A5.10081.574%0.320
5.090V6.252115.08V
43.002A15.05279.367%0.382
5.014V18.965115.07V

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

The 5VSB rail is also highly efficient; it only loses to the RMx and RMi units. 

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

In the table below, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).

Mode12V5V3.3V5VSBWattsPF/AC Volts
Idle12.241V5.091V3.363V5.092V8.0380.591
115.1V
Standby0.07840.012
115.1V
Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

Power consumption in standby isn't the lowest we've seen, but it's still a lot lower than what the ErP Lot 6 2013 specification requires.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.

The first chart illustrates the cooling fan's speed (in RPM), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 37°C (98.6°F) to 46°C (114.8°F) ambient temperature.   

The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (again, in RPM) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away, inside a small, custom-made anechoic chamber with internals completely covered in sound-proofing material (be quiet! Noise Absorber kit). Background noise inside the chamber was below 18 dB(A) during testing, and the results were obtained with the PSU operating at 37°C (98.6°F) to 46°C (114.8°F) ambient temperature. 

The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).  

Passive mode doesn't last long, even under normal ambient temperatures. Nonetheless, the PSU is fairly quiet up to around 300W load, while it exceeds 40 dB(A) with more than 500W load. All in all, the fan profile could be less aggressive to facilitate quieter operation.

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Clamyboy74 21 February 2017 14:35
    Im guessing very soon, there will be rgb power supply cables to go along with this
    Reply
  • shrapnel_indie 21 February 2017 15:08
    Has anyone tested this claim of a cooler PC with the PSU fan facing up into the case instead of down and drawing air from outside?

    Edit: I see with at least this unit, it was found to be so, What about other units?
    Reply
  • Phillip Wager 21 February 2017 16:35
    I have my computer case in a dusty area of my house and on the floor. i flipped my psu fan to face inside the case because i was sick of having to clean the dust filter every week or so. I'm paranoid about psu dust death. I have PLENTY of case fans(5) so i'm not worried about the psu overheating in this configuration.
    Reply
  • Mpablo87 21 February 2017 17:06
    I want it, for my Asus

    Cool
    Reply
  • Malik 722 21 February 2017 19:05
    but mounting power supply fan side up won't suck in hot air from the chassis and increase the power supply temperature.
    Reply
  • Virtual_Singularity 21 February 2017 20:03
    19328496 said:
    I want it, for my Asus

    Cool

    Na, you really don't, you can do better methinks.
    Reply
  • DotNetMaster777 21 February 2017 21:47
    Power Specification looks nice but the temperature is a problem !!!!
    Reply
  • nzalog 22 February 2017 07:23
    rgb fad can't die soon enough
    Reply
  • blackmagnum 22 February 2017 09:23
    "It's common knowledge that hot air rises, so if we want to improve airflow inside a chassis, we have to help move hot air up and out with fans installed on the top or back. We'll have to revisit this topic in a story about PSU orientation and its effect on case cooling."
    -I'll be looking forward to the article.
    Reply
  • SeoulFood 22 February 2017 16:24
    I just won this PSU at a LAN this past weekend. I would use it, but I won a Silverstone 850w at the last LAN. Craigslist here we come.
    Reply