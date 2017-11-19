Thermaltake Toughpower iRGB Plus 1200W Platinum PSU Review

Trending

A highly performance PSU with a plethora of RGB lighting modes. If you are into the RGB lighting trend then the TPI-1200F2FDP looks to be an excellent choice. The cherry on top is the silent operation, under normal operating conditions.

  • Full power at 49°C
  • Efficient (normal loads)
  • Ripple suppression
  • Load regulation
  • Hold-up time
  • Silent
  • Fully modular
  • 2x PCIe & 8x PCIe connectors
  • HDB fan with RGB lighting
  • Inrush current
  • Transient response
  • Vampire power
  • True digital platform
  • Option to set the fan mode through the DPS G PC APP 3.0

  • Not the best caps selection
  • Efficiency at light loads
  • Inaccurate power ok signal
  • OCP at 5VSB is set high

Features & Specifications

Thermaltake is pushing hard in the high-end PSU market. Its excellent TPG-1250-T ushered in a new era for the company, and now there's a digital TPI-1200F2FDP model ready to boost Thermaltake's reputation in a tough field where Seasonic's Prime, EVGA's T2/P2, and Corsair's AXi are really hard to beat.

From that line-up, only the Corsair AXi PSUs are equipped with truly digital platforms, manufactured by Flextronics. And because Flextronics works with Corsair exclusively, Thermaltake had to go another route for its digital PSU. Currently, Channel Well Technology is one of the most experienced digital platform manufacturers, so it made sense for Thermaltake to enlist CWT's help.

The Toughpower iRGB Plus 1200W Platinum, or TPI-1200F2FDP, is a high-performance and expensive PSU. Although digital platforms look to be the future, right now, their performance isn't all that much better than the best analog designs (while they cost a lot more to make). Over time, once digital platforms are adopted by a majority of OEMs, we should see lower prices and even higher performance. For now, Thermaltake needs to demonstrate why you should pay a premium for its TPI-1200F2FDP.

Beyond this PSU's technical alacrity, another of its advantages is a 16.8 million-color RGB fan featuring 12 configurable LEDs. You're able to control the fan's lighting effects through Thermaltake's DPS G PC 3.0 and DPS G Mobile applications. The TPI-1200F2FDP also supports Smart Power Management. Briefly, SPM is a cloud-based system that tracks and analyzes the power consumption of PCs equipped with compatible Thermaltake PSUs. The idea behind SPM is to help reduce CO2 emissions. Through it, you can keep an eye on efficiency, wattage, voltage, and temperature, along with certain CPU and GPU parameters.

Specifications

The PSU is certified by both 80 PLUS and Cybenetics, carrying the 80 PLUS Platinum, ETA-A, and LAMBDA-S++ badges. It features fully modular cabling, and its maximum temperature for continuous full power delivery is 50°C.

As far as protection features go, the TPI-1200F2FDP has them all.

Cooling is provided by a 140mm hydrodynamic bearing fan. Through the DPS App you can set the fan at three modes: Silent, Performance and Zero Fan. The latter allows for passive operation under light and moderate loads. The default fan mode is "Silent".

Finally, Thermaltake's 10-year warranty is plenty long.

Power Specifications

Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps252510030.3
Watts1301200153.6
Total Max. Power (W)1200

The +12V rail can deliver up to 100A of current, while the minor rails' combined capacity is enough to support any modern system. Finally, the 5VSB rail has 15W capacity.

Cables & Connectors

Modular Cables
DescriptionCable CountConnector Count (Total)GaugeIn Cable Caps
ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm)1116AWGNo
4+4 pin EPS12V (650mm)1116AWGNo
Eight-pin EPS12V (650mm)1116AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (500mm+150mm)4816-18AWGNo
SATA (500mm+150mm+150mm+150mm)31218AWGNo
Four-pin Molex (500mm+150mm+150mm+150mm)2818AWGNo
FDD Adapter (+100mm)1122AWGNo
USB Cable (+600mm)1124-28AWGNo

Plenty of cables and connectors are provided, including two EPS and eight PCIe ones. There are also 12 SATA and eight 4-pin Molex connectors. Since this unit is based on a digital platform, a USB cable connects it to your motherboard, too.

As you can see in the table above, none of the modular cables comes with extra filtering caps installed; this should please most builders, since in-cable capacitors create bulk and make cables harder to route inside of your chassis.

Power Distribution

Since this PSU features a single +12V rail, we do not have anything to say about its power distribution.


