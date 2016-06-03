Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G 1200W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the TPG-1200D-P's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|29.3mV
|7.4mV
|15.8mV
|5.5mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|17.6mV
|6.8mV
|14.8mV
|5.2mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|18.9mV
|7.4mV
|15.7mV
|5.8mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|22.4mV
|8.6mV
|17.6mV
|6.1mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|27.4mV
|8.5mV
|18.0mV
|7.0mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|30.6mV
|10.2mV
|21.0mV
|7.5mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|34.4mV
|10.9mV
|21.4mV
|8.3mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|37.9mV
|10.8mV
|23.3mV
|8.5mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|42.2mV
|12.1mV
|28.7mV
|9.0mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|46.7mV
|13.2mV
|29.8mV
|10.1mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|52.2mV
|13.8mV
|32.2mV
|11.1mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|33.7mV
|9.2mV
|19.3mV
|5.8mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|47.3mV
|15.1mV
|32.3mV
|9.6mV
|Pass
The 5V and 5VSB rails feature the best ripple suppression. The +12V rail also fares well, although it cannot compete with Super Flower's offerings at similar capacity points. Lastly, the 3.3V rail demonstrates the worst performance with close to 30mV ripple during the full load test. Enhance should lower the 3.3V rail's ripple and take +12V below 30mV since the competition (see EVGA SuperNOVA 1200 P2) is ripple-proof.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
"※Note: The Adobe Flash Player ActiveX 20.0.0 version or above might NOT be compatible DPS G PC App."
http://www.thermaltake.com/dpsappdownload.aspx?type=dpsapp
or
"※Note: The DPS G PC App requires Adobe Flash Player Version 2.0.0.270 or above and Microsoft .NET Version 4.5 or above."
http://www.thermaltake.com/DPSGApp2download.aspx?type=dpsgapp2
:lol: It would be great for litecoining machines. :)
In my case, I had no Flash on my system at all. I consider it dangerous and useless. But in order to operate DPSApp I first installed the latest version of Flash and the DPSApp crashes every time i try to open the GUI. Only on the v15 I manage to make it work. :sarcastic:
Why? It is the standby power? What modern system needs more than 15W standby?
it failed the hold up requirement, regulation and ripple is mediocre at best, it's hideous and single rail designs really need to go from PSUs this powerful. 100 amperes is enough to arc weld! if the DSP malfunctions and send 100 amps down your motherboard or GPU, it'll set your house on fire. this isn't really a problem with old school analog designs. but with anything digitally controlled, bugs are always a concern.
AX1200i is a way better performer in pretty much every metric, has a 10 year warranty these days, and individually sleeved cables are relatively cheap and readily available.