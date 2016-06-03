Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G 1200W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the TPG-1200D-P's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 29.3mV 7.4mV 15.8mV 5.5mV Pass 20% Load 17.6mV 6.8mV 14.8mV 5.2mV Pass 30% Load 18.9mV 7.4mV 15.7mV 5.8mV Pass 40% Load 22.4mV 8.6mV 17.6mV 6.1mV Pass 50% Load 27.4mV 8.5mV 18.0mV 7.0mV Pass 60% Load 30.6mV 10.2mV 21.0mV 7.5mV Pass 70% Load 34.4mV 10.9mV 21.4mV 8.3mV Pass 80% Load 37.9mV 10.8mV 23.3mV 8.5mV Pass 90% Load 42.2mV 12.1mV 28.7mV 9.0mV Pass 100% Load 46.7mV 13.2mV 29.8mV 10.1mV Pass 110% Load 52.2mV 13.8mV 32.2mV 11.1mV Pass Cross-Load 1 33.7mV 9.2mV 19.3mV 5.8mV Pass Cross-Load 2 47.3mV 15.1mV 32.3mV 9.6mV Pass

The 5V and 5VSB rails feature the best ripple suppression. The +12V rail also fares well, although it cannot compete with Super Flower's offerings at similar capacity points. Lastly, the 3.3V rail demonstrates the worst performance with close to 30mV ripple during the full load test. Enhance should lower the 3.3V rail's ripple and take +12V below 30mV since the competition (see EVGA SuperNOVA 1200 P2) is ripple-proof.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2