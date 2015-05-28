TorGuard VPN Service Review

Test Results

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Sources Targets Seattle, WA (West Coast) Portland, OR (West Coast) Phoenix, AZ (West Coast) Hood River, OR (West Coast) London, UK Miami, FL Cairo, Egypt (Middle East) London, UK ✗ Tripoli, Libya (Middle East)

During our testing, TorGuard, like IPVanish, pulled the Istanbul/Cyprus switcheroo on us (when we selected Istanbul, it used Cyprus), but the service lacks an Israeli location (this was our fallback with IPVanish). The closest we could get was Cairo. As you’ll see in the following numbers, the Cairo results were lackluster at best. Whether that’s because of TorGuard’s choice in partners, the local infrastructure conditions, or other factors is open to debate. Conversely, we were pleased to see TorGuard’s Phoenix location also bust through our download ceiling at one point, like PIA's did. Apparently, Phoenix is the place to go for fast Internet.

Image 1 of 12 Image 2 of 12 Image 3 of 12 Image 4 of 12 Image 5 of 12 Image 6 of 12 Image 7 of 12 Image 8 of 12 Image 9 of 12 Image 10 of 12 Image 11 of 12 Image 12 of 12

Overall, TorGuard lags behind IPVanish by a bit, and it clearly trails Private Internet Access, especially after considering the latter's annual pricing discount. Global coverage is fair, and we do like the Stealth feature. TorGuard does not advertise allowing more than one connection at a time. If you want more, you can dig into the Upgrade/Downgrade page within your online account management and pay $1 for every additional simultaneous feed. Additional Viscosity licenses cost $2 each, and a dedicated IP runs $7.99.



MORE: Best VPN Services Of 2015MORE: The Pros And Cons Of Using A VPN Or Proxy Service

MORE: VPN Services in the Forums