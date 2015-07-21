Phison S10: Toshiba MLC And TLC Versus Micron L95B MLC

Mixed Workloads

Our mixed workload testing is described in detail here, and our steady state tests are described here.

In some tests, the 240GB TLC drive performs a little better than some of its competition. I'm not sure if the lower capacity paired with TLC triggered more aggressive garbage collection, which just happened to show itself in the 80% read portion of our script or if some other factor contributed. Companies will get very creative with TLC to increase performance.

The mixed workload random test shows all three TLC drives exhibiting higher performance than the MLC drives. All of the benchmarks discussed so far use 100% entropy (incompressible data). Phison's controller performs better with compressible data, as we've demonstrated.