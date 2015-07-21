Phison S10: Toshiba MLC And TLC Versus Micron L95B MLC

Mixed Workloads
Our mixed workload testing is described in detail here, and our steady state tests are described here.
In some tests, the 240GB TLC drive performs a little better than some of its competition. I'm not sure if the lower capacity paired with TLC triggered more aggressive garbage collection, which just happened to show itself in the 80% read portion of our script or if some other factor contributed. Companies will get very creative with TLC to increase performance.
The mixed workload random test shows all three TLC drives exhibiting higher performance than the MLC drives. All of the benchmarks discussed so far use 100% entropy (incompressible data). Phison's controller performs better with compressible data, as we've demonstrated.
Yeah so many typos I almost thought they actually did get 5 terabyte SSDs somehow.
It is kinda disappointing to see TLCs being outperformed so brutally. I guess increased SLC buffer should mitigate the problem? Samsung already has like this in the EVO 2TB so what do you think Chris?
Also, does lithography has anything to do with performance? I mean Micron's NANDs are close to Toshiba's MLCs and Micron's cells are just 1nm bigger than Toshiba's MLCs. Can this be co-related somehow?