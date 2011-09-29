Trending

Nvidia 3D Vision Vs. AMD HD3D: 18 Games, Evaluated

It’s about time that someone performed a meaningful comparison of 3D-enabled games using Nvidia’s 3D Vision and AMD’s HD3D. We put 18 different titles under the microscope to determine which technology gives you the most playability, most often.

Left 4 Dead 2

AMD HD3D and the TriDef Ignition Driver:

Good 3D result with Virtual 3D mode

The TriDef driver nails Left 4 Dead 2 with an excellent result in Virtual 3D mode

In standard 3D mode, the TriDef driver demonstrates a number of anomalies (most notably, severe water reflection artifacts). If you want to play a level that contains a significant amount of water, Virtual 3D mode saves the day with a great stereoscopic result, despite subtle depth buffer anomalies.

Nvidia 3D Vision:

Good 3D result with lowered details although water artifacts are unavoidable

3D Vision suffers from water anomalies. Depending on the level you play, this can either be terrible or not noticeable.

3D Vision has problems with film grain, the skybox, and water reflections. Film grain can be turned off and the skybox problem can be minimized with a convergence adjustment. But water artifacts can’t be eliminated. These artifacts are very noticeable. Just how big of a problem they turn out to be depends on the scenario you're playing. Some levels have a great deal of water, but many levels have none.

112 Comments Comment from the forums
  • renick 29 September 2011 11:21
    nvidia 3d vision is best in all............
    Reply
  • Kamab 29 September 2011 12:10
    Except for the ones where it's not recommended. Good thing I have one on this rig! Now I just got to shell out some cash for some 3D Tech.
    Reply
  • the_krasno 29 September 2011 12:27
    3D is over hyped in my opinion, it will be some more time before games can correctly exploit it.
    Reply
  • falchard 29 September 2011 13:11
    Everytime nVidia pushes out a proprietary format they shoot themselves in the foot. They just can't make it marketable with such a low market share. You need something like Microsofts 90% market share to think about making a closed standard.
    Anyone notice the bevel on the Samsung model. That beautiful for multi-monitor.
    Reply
  • Scanlia 29 September 2011 15:25
    Great comprehensive review! Loved it.
    Reply
  • alyoshka 29 September 2011 15:56
    Nice one, and really long awaited.
    Reply
  • 29 September 2011 16:41
    i tried Tridef in EVE online, absolutely stunning. :)
    Reply
  • SteelCity1981 29 September 2011 16:43
    During preliminary testing, we noticed that a decent Phenom II X4 had some trouble providing smooth frame rates, and mid-level graphics cards were cut down to their knees

    Time for Bulldozer!!!
    Reply
  • assassin123 29 September 2011 17:00
    i loved it great review keep it up
    Reply
  • RazberyBandit 29 September 2011 17:35
    Would it kill Tom's to use high-resolution pop-up pics? It's nearly impossible to discern any differences in detail or artifacts when comparing such low-resolution images. C'mon...1024 x 317? Seriously?
    Reply