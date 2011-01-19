Trending

Premium Two-Channel PC Speaker Roundup

It’s time to focus on basic PC audio with a two-channel speaker roundup. We look at the Altec Lansing Expressionist Bass FX3022, Bowers & Wilkins MM-1, Creative Gigaworks T40 Series II, and M-Audio Studiophile AV 40 to see what these systems can offer.

Bowers & Wilkins MM-1

PC enthusiasts might not be familiar with B&W, as it only just released its first purpose-built computer speakers. But Bowers & Wilkins is no stranger to audiophiles. This UK-based company has been producing high-end speakers since the 1960s, and when it comes to price, the MM-1s definitely define the high-end with a $499.95 buy-in. These speakers come with a two-year warranty, which is par for the course when it comes to premium speakers, but less than we’d hope for based on cost.

The MM-1 speaker system is undeniably attractive with brushed metal accents and a flat black cloth covering. Each enclosure houses a 1” tube-loaded tweeter and 3” long-throw driver. Take note of the size, because the other products in this roundup have larger (or twice as many) drivers. The enclosures feel very sturdy compared to the competition, and there’s some weight to them, despite the compact dimensions measuring less than 7” tall and about 4” in diameter.

The MM-1s come with an A/C adapter power cable, a five-foot long 1/8” mini-jack input cable, and a five-foot long USB cable. Why would PC speakers come with a USB cable? Because this kit employs a built-in DAC. The B&W MM-1 can actually bypass the sound hardware in your PC and convert the digital data into analog sound internally. Our tests show that this can improve the frequency response compared to a sub-par integrated audio codec.

The left enclosure’s input cable is permanently attached, but it can be removed from its plug on the bottom of the right enclosure for setup. There are even some cable-routing placements under the right speaker to keep the installation clean.

Also included is an attractive seven-function remote that allows limited control of the next, previous, and pause/play functions of your PC playback software when you’re using the USB input. The remote is always able to control power, volume, and mute, regardless of the input used.

The auxiliary 1/8” input jack is on the back of the right enclosure, just below the headphone output. The USB and auxiliary inputs work at the same time. 

The remote has most of the control functionality, but there are also built-in volume buttons built in to the right enclosure. This control is beautifully integrated into the speaker design. But for the steep asking price, we’re somewhat disappointed in the lack of bass or treble adjustments with the MM-1.

  • 19 January 2011 12:16
    Has the reviewer heard of Audioengine A2 speakers? They are outstanding 2 channel speakers for $199.
  • Randomacts 19 January 2011 12:21
    No love for the budget minded folk?
  • Harby 19 January 2011 12:43
    jdmiHas the reviewer heard of Audioengine A2 speakers? They are outstanding 2 channel speakers for $199.
    Indeed, A2s are really good, though a bit on the weak side with 30 watts. But since you went with B&W you could have tested Audioengine A5s which are insanely awesome and cheaper than B&W's at ~$325.
  • gostumpy 19 January 2011 12:59
    Large knob that feels quick robust? ;)
  • dEAne 19 January 2011 13:20
    I like that Bowers & Wilkins MM-1 - but yes theirs a bit lacking to the design.
  • sparky2010 19 January 2011 13:52
    I'm really happy with my 4 year old creative soundworks 7.1 system... until now it still offers great sound, and having true 7.1 really rocks, especially in FPS... although i'm considering the logitech z5500.. hat sounds amazing and looks even better...
  • icehot 19 January 2011 13:55
    Nice review, I bought the Creative Gigaworks T40 Series II about 4 months ago, and have loved them, the sound is superb.
  • titaniumsquirrel 19 January 2011 15:15
    The AV 40s were the first speakers I've ever owned that failed on me. I don't care how good they sound if reliability is an issue. I'm never purchasing another M-Audio product. Decided to go with a pair of Gigaworks refurbs for a fraction of the price afterward and have been very pleased.
  • hardcore_gamer 19 January 2011 15:19
    2.0 is way too low.For gamers, a 5.1 is the minimum requirement.
  • megatron46 19 January 2011 15:23
    Nice Speakers but i like my Monitor Audio RX8 teamed with Definitive Technology Supercube I sub and Cambridge Audio Azur 840A Amp.......
