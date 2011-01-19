Trending

Premium Two-Channel PC Speaker Roundup

By

It’s time to focus on basic PC audio with a two-channel speaker roundup. We look at the Altec Lansing Expressionist Bass FX3022, Bowers & Wilkins MM-1, Creative Gigaworks T40 Series II, and M-Audio Studiophile AV 40 to see what these systems can offer.

M-Audio Studiophile AV 40

M-Audio might not be an instantly-recognizable brand for consumers, but audio and video producers should be familiar with its parent company, Avid. The M-Audio brand is directed at audio professionals and prosumers, but products like the Studiophile AV 40 can be appealing to consumers, too. The speakers cost $179.99 at newegg.com and come with a one-year warranty.


The Studiophile AV 40's style is traditional and businesslike, which makes sense when you consider the target market. The enclosures are large compared to the other models we’re testing today, and at 7 lbs. each, they’re slightly more than twice the weight of the next heaviest competitor in the roundup.

Each enclosure has a single 1” shielded silk dome tweeter in addition to a 4” shielded and curved cone speaker. The Studiophile AV 40 is one of two models in this roundup that features a driver that’s larger than three inches.

This product comes with a 5’ long 1/8” mini-jack input cable and a 5’ long stereo mini-to-RCA splitter cable. There is also a power cable and 6’ speaker wire to attach the left satellite to the right speaker. This is the only product that uses speaker wires without jacks, connected to traditional spring-loaded terminals.

Where M-Audio goes beyond the call of duty is its documentation, composed of an 11-page manual and a 14-page guide to studio monitors. The guide is really very good, an exceptional source of information regarding room acoustics, acoustical treatment, and proper monitor placement for an optimal flat frequency response.


The serious nature of these speakers becomes more evident when you look at the back. There is no 1/8” mini-jack input, only stereo RCA and stereo TRW inputs. The TRW inputs could be used in professional and prosumer environments.


The Studiophile AV 40 also has an auxiliary 1/8” input on the front of the speaker, along with a headphone jack. This is exactly where we prefer those connector to be for ease of access.


Volume is controlled with a large knob that feels quite robust. Bass and treble controls would have been nice, but probably aren’t ideal for professional reference monitors like the AV 40s. There is a bass boost switch on the back of the speakers for folks who’d like to accentuate the deeper end of the audio spectrum.

78 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 19 January 2011 12:16
    Has the reviewer heard of Audioengine A2 speakers? They are outstanding 2 channel speakers for $199.
    Reply
  • Randomacts 19 January 2011 12:21
    No love for the budget minded folk?
    Reply
  • Harby 19 January 2011 12:43
    jdmiHas the reviewer heard of Audioengine A2 speakers? They are outstanding 2 channel speakers for $199.
    Indeed, A2s are really good, though a bit on the weak side with 30 watts. But since you went with B&W you could have tested Audioengine A5s which are insanely awesome and cheaper than B&W's at ~$325.
    Reply
  • gostumpy 19 January 2011 12:59
    Large knob that feels quick robust? ;)
    Reply
  • dEAne 19 January 2011 13:20
    I like that Bowers & Wilkins MM-1 - but yes theirs a bit lacking to the design.
    Reply
  • sparky2010 19 January 2011 13:52
    I'm really happy with my 4 year old creative soundworks 7.1 system... until now it still offers great sound, and having true 7.1 really rocks, especially in FPS... although i'm considering the logitech z5500.. hat sounds amazing and looks even better...
    Reply
  • icehot 19 January 2011 13:55
    Nice review, I bought the Creative Gigaworks T40 Series II about 4 months ago, and have loved them, the sound is superb.
    Reply
  • titaniumsquirrel 19 January 2011 15:15
    The AV 40s were the first speakers I've ever owned that failed on me. I don't care how good they sound if reliability is an issue. I'm never purchasing another M-Audio product. Decided to go with a pair of Gigaworks refurbs for a fraction of the price afterward and have been very pleased.
    Reply
  • hardcore_gamer 19 January 2011 15:19
    2.0 is way too low.For gamers, a 5.1 is the minimum requirement.
    Reply
  • megatron46 19 January 2011 15:23
    Nice Speakers but i like my Monitor Audio RX8 teamed with Definitive Technology Supercube I sub and Cambridge Audio Azur 840A Amp.......
    Reply