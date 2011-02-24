OCZ's Vertex 3: Second-Generation SandForce For The Masses

Benchmark Results: 4 KB And 512 KB Random Writes
SandForce's second-generation controller helps the Vertex 3 really push performance. OCZ claimed 60 000 IOPs in 4 KB random writes, and we are just about there.
Both the Vertex 2 and Agility 2 use the SF-1200. The difference between them is that the Agility 2 uses SandForce's mass production firmware. The Vertex 2 drive, in comparison, uses OCZ's optimized "extended" firmware.
Writing completely random data to these drives represents a worst-case scenario for the first generation of SandForce drives. When we rerun our benchmarks, the values widely differ from run to run, despite performing a secure erase. This isn't the case with the Vertex 3. When we look at concurrent write operations, all of a sudden the Vertex 3 starts operating in its element. Now we see it blaze ahead of older SandForce drives. It even outperforms the Vertex 3 Pro by a small margin.
Well what I didn't mention in the review is that the benchmark starts as ~20% across all cores during the first 10 seconds, which is from PCMark setting up the disk trace. After that, the IO activity throttles a single core up to 100% for almost all SSDs. For the hard drives, we see ~60-80% utilization of a single core.
None of our tests were executed in an environment that allowed any idling. Furthermore, we disabled CPU throttling. Power saving was enabled in the sense that the display was allowed to turn off, which is part of the default profile in Windows.
OCing may increase performance, but only to the extent that the bandwidth will support it. As I mentioned, PCMark throttles a single core up to 100%. It isn't a sustained trend.