OCZ's Vertex 3: Second-Generation SandForce For The Masses

Benchmark Results: 4 KB And 512 KB Random Writes

SandForce's second-generation controller helps the Vertex 3 really push performance. OCZ claimed 60 000 IOPs in 4 KB random writes, and we are just about there.

Both the Vertex 2 and Agility 2 use the SF-1200. The difference between them is that the Agility 2 uses SandForce's mass production firmware. The Vertex 2 drive, in comparison, uses OCZ's optimized "extended" firmware.

Writing completely random data to these drives represents a worst-case scenario for the first generation of SandForce drives. When we rerun our benchmarks, the values widely differ from run to run, despite performing a secure erase. This isn't the case with the Vertex 3. When we look at concurrent write operations, all of a sudden the Vertex 3 starts operating in its element. Now we see it blaze ahead of older SandForce drives. It even outperforms the Vertex 3 Pro by a small margin.