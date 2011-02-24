OCZ's Vertex 3: Second-Generation SandForce For The Masses

Benchmark Results: I/O Performance

Last week, alidan, one of our forum regulars, requested that we test all SATA 6Gb/s drives (C300, Vertex 3, and Vertex 3 Pro) in a SATA 3Gb/s configuration, in addition to testing in 6 Gb/s ports. We're happy fulfill that request here. In the charts below, all 3 Gb/s results were taken from the corresponding ports on our H67 test platform.

Because we run all of our Iometer tests with a queue depth of one, these scores are more indicative of what you might see on a desktop or notebook. As a result, the majority of our tests here don't show the full potential of the Vertex 3 or Vertex 3 Pro.

Both of these drives were optimized for scenarios with concurrent requests. While high queue depths aren't something you would necessarily associate with the desktop-oriented Vertex 3, this is the consequence of sharing similar hardware and firmware with the Vertex 3 Pro.

Notice how far we have come from what many would consider a first-generation SSD? The G.Skill drive, based on JMicron's JMF602B, almost always finishes dead last. Only in the Web server benchmark do we see it peel away from the mechanical drives.

This chart is an excellent example of what SSDs do better than mechanical disks. A Web server very rarely writes data. Its main purpose is to deliver pages and graphics. As a result, the low latencies of solid state storage give SSDs a natural advantage.