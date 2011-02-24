OCZ's Vertex 3: Second-Generation SandForce For The Masses

Benchmark Results: I/O Performance
Last week, alidan, one of our forum regulars, requested that we test all SATA 6Gb/s drives (C300, Vertex 3, and Vertex 3 Pro) in a SATA 3Gb/s configuration, in addition to testing in 6 Gb/s ports. We're happy fulfill that request here. In the charts below, all 3 Gb/s results were taken from the corresponding ports on our H67 test platform.
Because we run all of our Iometer tests with a queue depth of one, these scores are more indicative of what you might see on a desktop or notebook. As a result, the majority of our tests here don't show the full potential of the Vertex 3 or Vertex 3 Pro.
Both of these drives were optimized for scenarios with concurrent requests. While high queue depths aren't something you would necessarily associate with the desktop-oriented Vertex 3, this is the consequence of sharing similar hardware and firmware with the Vertex 3 Pro.
Notice how far we have come from what many would consider a first-generation SSD? The G.Skill drive, based on JMicron's JMF602B, almost always finishes dead last. Only in the Web server benchmark do we see it peel away from the mechanical drives.
This chart is an excellent example of what SSDs do better than mechanical disks. A Web server very rarely writes data. Its main purpose is to deliver pages and graphics. As a result, the low latencies of solid state storage give SSDs a natural advantage.
Well what I didn't mention in the review is that the benchmark starts as ~20% across all cores during the first 10 seconds, which is from PCMark setting up the disk trace. After that, the IO activity throttles a single core up to 100% for almost all SSDs. For the hard drives, we see ~60-80% utilization of a single core.
Overall a good article. Anyone into MTBF's will find that one page uninforming and anyone not into it is likely lost.
I would disagree with that statement only in the sense that a $1000 PC is not going to be filled with high-end superior performing parts. So I dont see a reason to apologize for its price. The person who can afford a $3000+ PC isnt going to blink buying the 240G model and will likely see it as entirely reasonable.
Me? I think I have found my next ex-drive.....
None of our tests were executed in an environment that allowed any idling. Furthermore, we disabled CPU throttling. Power saving was enabled in the sense that the display was allowed to turn off, which is part of the default profile in Windows.
OCing may increase performance, but only to the extent that the bandwidth will support it. As I mentioned, PCMark throttles a single core up to 100%. It isn't a sustained trend.