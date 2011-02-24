OCZ's Vertex 3: Second-Generation SandForce For The Masses

Benchmark Results: Iometer Streaming

Our Iometer streaming reads test measures sequential performance. As expected, the Vertex 3 keeps up with the Vertex 3 Pro. Opening up the pipe with an architecture designed for SATA 6Gb/s makes an enormous performance difference. Five hundred megabytes per second is amazing.

It is close enough to call this a draw. The Vertex 3 is just as fast as the Vertex 3 Pro.

Of course, it's important to point out that our Iometer test employs the easily-compressible data that helps SandForce's DuraWrite technology achieve solid performance and low write amplification. We turn next to CrystalDiskMark for more insight on less favorable random data conditions.