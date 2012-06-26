OCZ Vertex 4 128 GB: Testing Write Performance With Firmware 1.4

Benchmark Results: HD Tune Pro
The first benchmark we run on the drive in its fresh-out-of-the-box state reveals odd behavior.
We're using HD Tune Pro to write across the full span of the drive with both 64 KB and 1 MB blocks. Both sizes reveal that, once the drive writes to 50% of its capacity, performance plummets. This is particularly unusual behavior for a fresh-out-of-the-box drive, and it gives us our first clue that there is something very different about the way OCZ's Vertex 4 operates.
Below, you see the result of HD Tune Pro 5.00's 1 MB block write test.
Then, the same metric's 64 GB block write test.
In order to better evaluate how this translates to performance on a partitioned drive, we turn to Anvil’s Storage Utility.
Why can't you just get the consistent performance like you do on samsung 830's ad crucial m4's, there is nothing wrong with consistency.
i was almost on the point of buying a 128GB Vertex4.
NOT NOW. will wait for the next 1.5 firmware.
its strange that such type of behavior was documented on Toms only, while multiple other sites have already reviewed this drive with 1.4 fw, giving it a very good rating.
+1 to Toms review team
They also tell me that Tom's Hardware is actually aware of this.
Read about it here: http://www.ocztechnologyforum.com/forum/showthread.php?102254-Anormal-128GB-Vertex-4-Performance
I am sorry, but there should be never be a slow down, this is ssd, people expect top speed all the time from their drives.
Reading Comprehension Fail... Let say you have a 20 Gigabytes of Free Space (The SSD has 512GB total).
If you try to write a file that is more than 10 GB you'll experience less than optinum performance.
Note we are talking about Sequential Writing.