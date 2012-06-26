OCZ Vertex 4 128 GB: Testing Write Performance With Firmware 1.4

Benchmark Results: Anvil’s Storage Utility
Anvil’s Storage Utility allows us to configure the size of our test file. We start off with a 1 GB file after the drive is secure-erased, returning it to a fresh-out-of-the-box state. We then refill the drive with data copied over from another repository. Specifically, we moved the Windows folder, the Program Files folders, and a number of folders composed of user data, leaving 50.4% free space.
Then, we ran a series of benchmarks from ASU, incrementally increasing the test file from 4 to 16 GB. We found that sequential write performance remained steady, until we subjected the Vertex 4 to our 16 GB test file. At that point, sequential write performance dropped to 205 MB/s. The thing was, though the file itself was 16 GB-large, overall write operations resulted in 32.1 GB of test files on the drive after the benchmark had finished. Consequently, the 16 GB test file benchmark resulted in less than 50% available free space by the time it finishes, and that appears to be the tipping point for when performance begins tailing off.
After secure-erasing the drive and filling it to 60%, we repeated the test with a 16 GB file and saw write speeds drop to 104.28 MB/s. The Vertex 4 128 GB appears to need free space for optimal performance.
Why can't you just get the consistent performance like you do on samsung 830's ad crucial m4's, there is nothing wrong with consistency.
i was almost on the point of buying a 128GB Vertex4.
NOT NOW. will wait for the next 1.5 firmware.
its strange that such type of behavior was documented on Toms only, while multiple other sites have already reviewed this drive with 1.4 fw, giving it a very good rating.
+1 to Toms review team
They also tell me that Tom's Hardware is actually aware of this.
Read about it here: http://www.ocztechnologyforum.com/forum/showthread.php?102254-Anormal-128GB-Vertex-4-Performance
I am sorry, but there should be never be a slow down, this is ssd, people expect top speed all the time from their drives.
Reading Comprehension Fail... Let say you have a 20 Gigabytes of Free Space (The SSD has 512GB total).
If you try to write a file that is more than 10 GB you'll experience less than optinum performance.
Note we are talking about Sequential Writing.