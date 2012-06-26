OCZ Vertex 4 128 GB: Testing Write Performance With Firmware 1.4

Testing The Effects Of Vertex 4's Firmware 1.4
Early last month, OCZ released firmware version 1.4RC for its Vertex 4 SSDs. The update was deliberately destructive, meaning it wiped drives clean. When a company goes to the trouble of issuing an update like that, you know something significant is happening under the hood.
In this case, the 128, 256, and 512 GB drives received minor sequential read performance improvements, while the 128 and 256 GB drives purportedly enjoyed massive sequential write speed enhancements (from 200 to 420 MB/s, in the case of the 128 GB model).
Since that introduction, OCZ has rolled out revisions 1.4.1.2 and 1.4.1.3, which appear to correct bugs, rather than augmenting performance further. We do hear, however, that the imminent release of firmware 1.5 will provide the Vertex 4s with additional performance.
The table below reflects the same information presented in our earlier news post. Mainly: sequential writes speed is most significantly impacted by firmware 1.4.
So, within three months of our initial review (OCZ Vertex 4 Review: A Flagship SSD Powered By...Indilinx?), one of OCZ's newest SSDs has had its performance profile almost completely transformed. But do you end up making any compromises for the additional sequential write speed? Today, we take a look at the 128 GB Vertex 4's exceptional sequential performance results, which, to date, have only been achieved by competing architectures heavily reliant on compression algorithms.
Test Setup
|Test System
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-2700K (Sandy Bridge), 3.5 GHz, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-saving features enabled
|Motherboard
|Asus P8Z68-V, Z68 Express Chipset, LGA 1155, BIOS 3402
|Memory
|4 x 4 GB Corsair Vengeance DDR3-1600
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon HD 6970 2 GB
|Storage
|OCZ Vertex 4 128 GB, SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware 1.4.1.3
|Software Setup
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Service Pack 1
|Intel Chipset Drivers
|10.8.0.1003
|AMD Graphics
|Catalyst 12.4
|Benchmarks
|HD Tune Pro
|5.00
|Anvil's Storage Utility
|RC2
|Iometer
|2006.07.27
Why can't you just get the consistent performance like you do on samsung 830's ad crucial m4's, there is nothing wrong with consistency.
i was almost on the point of buying a 128GB Vertex4.
NOT NOW. will wait for the next 1.5 firmware.
its strange that such type of behavior was documented on Toms only, while multiple other sites have already reviewed this drive with 1.4 fw, giving it a very good rating.
+1 to Toms review team
They also tell me that Tom's Hardware is actually aware of this.
Read about it here: http://www.ocztechnologyforum.com/forum/showthread.php?102254-Anormal-128GB-Vertex-4-Performance
I am sorry, but there should be never be a slow down, this is ssd, people expect top speed all the time from their drives.
Reading Comprehension Fail... Let say you have a 20 Gigabytes of Free Space (The SSD has 512GB total).
If you try to write a file that is more than 10 GB you'll experience less than optinum performance.
Note we are talking about Sequential Writing.