ViewSonic Elite XG350R-C 35-inch Curved QHD Gaming Monitor Review: Mid-Priced Excellence

Brightness and Contrast

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test Monitors and TVs. We coverbrightness and contrast testing on page two.

Acer Nitro XV273K View Site

Acer Predator XB273K View Site

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

HDR monitors are becoming more common, but it’s important to recognize the different categories they fall into. At the top are FALD models, which deliver the widest dynamic range possible from an LCD panel. Then we have DisplayHDR 400 screens, like the Acer Predator XB273K and Acer Nitro XV273K.

Our review subject falls in the third group, VA and IPS displays that simply process HDR signals without applying any additional contrast manipulation or increased output. Our comparison monitors, the LG 34WK650, LG 34GK950F and BenQ EX3501R fit into this category. The Acers are traditional 16:9 aspect flat panels, while the rest are curved ultra-wides.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

All Credit: Tom’s Hardware

ViewSonic rates the XG350R-C at 300 nits, but our sample tested a bit brighter at over 333 nits max. This provides plenty of brightness for SDR signals and a reasonable level for HDR material. We’ll delve deeper into the HDR results on page four.

The ViewSonic’s black levels are excellent and take the top spot in this test. VA is certainly the tech to choose if you want a budget HDR screen. Even without a full-array backlight, it’ll deliver better image depth than an IPS monitor. Resulting contrast in our SDR test was 1,922:1. At this price point, it doesn’t get much better.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

All Credit: Tom’s Hardware

The XG350R-C slips barely to second place after calibration. A black level of 0.1111 nit is extremely low. In a dimly lit room, you won’t be able to tell the monitor is turned on when viewing a full-black signal. This is excellent performance. We lost a bit of contrast during the calibration process, but 1803.2:1 is still well above what the IPS monitors mustered.

The ViewSonic won the intra-image contrast test here with a 1,709.5:1 ANSI score. Though it’s priced no higher than other ultra-wides, it delivers top quality with excellent screen uniformity and sharp delineation between light and dark areas. This will help gameplay or video content look its best.

MORE: Best Gaming Monitors

MORE: How We Test Monitors

MORE: All Monitor Content