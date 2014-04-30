ViewSonic VP2772 27-Inch QHD Professional Monitor Review

Packaging, Physical Layout, And Accessories

The VP2772 ships in a very stout double-corrugated carton with large Styrofoam blocks to keep everything in place. I can't imagine how it'd get damaged in shipping, unless someone was really trying to hurt it. Chances are good that if you buy the VP2772 online, it'll likely land at your door unscathed.

ViewSonic's accessory bundle is more complete than many competitors. Not only do you get USB 3.0 and DisplayPort cables, but HDMI and DVI are in there too. The power supply is contained in an external brick with a nice long cord, so you can put it on the floor if you want. Paper items include a Quick Start Guide and a factory calibration data sheet with details on color gamut, grayscale tracking, and gamma. Unlike other factory-calibrated monitors we’ve tested, there are no tests for screen uniformity.

The manual is on a CD-ROM, which is not unusual. But it's fairly light. Basic setup procedures are covered. However, there are no details about the various menu items (only a brief overview). Experienced users should be able to figure this product out for themselves, but I’ve certainly seen more complete documentation included with other products, including ViewSonic’s own monitors.

Product 360

The VP2772 has a very industrial and purposeful appearance, with more emphasis on function than form. The front employs a squared-off bezel that measures 21 millimeters all around. It actually looks thicker due to a lack of taper or rounded corners. Touch-sensitive controls are in the lower-right corner and include a power toggle, two multi-function keys, and up/down arrows for menu navigation. The buttons are so sensitive that I occasionally tripped them accidentally. The entire chassis is made from a dark light-absorbing plastic that seems very scratch- and fingerprint-resistant. The screen’s anti-glare layer is good at rejecting light without compromising clarity or sharpness.

Ergonomic adjustments are plentiful. You get almost six inches of height, 28 degrees of tilt, and 60 degrees of swivel to either side. You can also rotate the panel to portrait mode. All of the movements are precise, characterized by a high-quality feel and firmness. This panel stays where you put it without any slop or wobble.

Most 27-inch monitors flip around into portrait mode nowadays, but it still looks impressive when you’re editing documents, especially with a high-pixel-density screen like the VP2772. Depending on your video card and its drivers, the image should flip automatically. If you want to use the OSD in portrait mode, you have to do that manually.

This display has a moderately slim profile, at just over two inches thick. Two of the USB 3.0 ports are on the right side of the bulge; they're just visible in the photo. The base has a fairly large desktop footprint. And you can see two cable management hooks on the upright.

Around back, you can see the 100 mm VESA mount. In the lower-left is a small anchor for a cable lock security system.

The VP2772 is yet another monitor that does without analog VGA input. At this price point, it seems unlikely anyone would miss it. ViewSonic does include dual-link DVI, which is nice. HDMI compatibility goes up to version 1.4, maxing out at 1920x1080 and 60 Hz. For native QHD signals, use the mini or full-sized DisplayPort connectors, or DVI.

There is also a DisplayPort output for daisy-chaining two screens together through one connection using a DP 1.2-compatible video card. The audio jack is an output for either headphones or powered speakers. You can feed sound in via HDMI or DisplayPort, too. The USB upstream port and two remaining downstream connections are also on the I/O panel.