ViewSonic VP2772 27-Inch QHD Professional Monitor Review

Results: Color Gamut And Performance

Color gamut is measured using a saturation sweep that samples the six main colors (red, green, blue, cyan, magenta, and yellow) at five saturation levels (20, 40, 60, 80, and 100%), yielding a more realistic view of color accuracy.

As we’ve already stated, if you want to adjust the white balance, you can only do it in User Color mode. The resulting color gamut is shown below.

Blue, cyan, green, and yellow look alright, but we’re not sure what’s going on with red and magenta. The goal is obviously Adobe RGB, given the extra green. However, red is over-saturated. The resulting Delta E number is kept in check by dropping the luminance. To me, reds look un-natural in User Color mode.

Fortunately, sRGB mode is very accurate.

Only slightly high luminance values prevent this from being a perfect result. The saturation and hue errors are all below one Delta E. Charts like the one above are what we expect from a professional-class monitor.

Adobe RGB mode is equally good.

Again, the color luminances are slightly elevated, preventing a perfect measurement. That's seriously nit-picking, though. Really, there's nothing to worry about from either chart.

It's time to check how ViewSonic's VP2772 stacks up against its competition.

When the average of 32 color measurements is this low, you know you’re getting the highest possible accuracy and precision. We’re quite happy to see another display added to the elite club of monitors with selectable color gamuts. There are plenty of good wide-gamut screens and plenty of good sRGB screens, but only a handful can deliver exceptional performance in both modes.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

There are basically two categories of displays in use today: those that conform to the sRGB/Rec. 709 standard like HDTVs, and wide-gamut panels that show as much as 100 percent of the Adobe RGB 1998 spec. We use Gamutvision to calculate the gamut volume, based on an ICC profile created from our actual measurements. Since the VP2772 offers sRGB and Adobe RGB, we plot both gamut volume percentages on the chart.

The VP2772 nearly unseats our gamut volume champ, Dell’s UP2141Q, missing by a scant .12% for sRGB and .16% for Adobe RGB. We could say it doesn't get any better, but clearly it does (if only by a hair). Seriously though, this kind of precision makes it easy to match your monitor to the printers and cameras in your production suite. If color accuracy is the deciding factor in your monitor purchase, you won’t be sorry to put ViewSonic's offering on your desk.