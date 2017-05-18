ViewSonic XG2703-GS QHD G-Sync Monitor Review

Grayscale Tracking

Even without calibration, the XG2703-GS offers decent accuracy. The monitor definitely improves with adjustment, but many users will be satisfied to simply adjust set to taste. We’ll start our tests in the default Standard ViewMode.

Our grayscale and gamma tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Standard and Web provide a good snapshot of the XG2703-GS’s default state. Grayscale tracking is mostly free from visible errors until you get to the brightest steps which run a little blue. 80-100% are just above the 3dE mark. To fix the errors, we reduced green and blue by almost equal amounts. The RGB sliders have fine resolution, so the end result is quite good. You’ll see in the gamut charts that this adjustment fixes some hue errors in the cyan, magenta, and yellow secondary colors.

Comparisons

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

These are all premium priced gaming monitors, which makes the XG2703-GS’s victory in the out-of-box test all the sweeter. Interestingly, when the calibrations are complete, the IPS/G-Sync screens take the top three slots. Is there a pattern here? We don’t think so. It’s more likely a coincidence. And the numbers are extremely close. Close enough that visual differences are almost non-existent.

