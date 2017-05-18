ViewSonic XG2703-GS QHD G-Sync Monitor Review

Grayscale Tracking
Even without calibration, the XG2703-GS offers decent accuracy. The monitor definitely improves with adjustment, but many users will be satisfied to simply adjust set to taste. We’ll start our tests in the default Standard ViewMode.
Our grayscale and gamma tests are described in detail here.
Standard and Web provide a good snapshot of the XG2703-GS’s default state. Grayscale tracking is mostly free from visible errors until you get to the brightest steps which run a little blue. 80-100% are just above the 3dE mark. To fix the errors, we reduced green and blue by almost equal amounts. The RGB sliders have fine resolution, so the end result is quite good. You’ll see in the gamut charts that this adjustment fixes some hue errors in the cyan, magenta, and yellow secondary colors.
Comparisons
These are all premium priced gaming monitors, which makes the XG2703-GS’s victory in the out-of-box test all the sweeter. Interestingly, when the calibrations are complete, the IPS/G-Sync screens take the top three slots. Is there a pattern here? We don’t think so. It’s more likely a coincidence. And the numbers are extremely close. Close enough that visual differences are almost non-existent.
*checks price*
"Sigh... Figures..."
Regarding out of box calibration, you can buy a very good monitor calibration tool like Datacolor's SpyderCHECKR 24 for $50. Well worth the investment if you care about color accuracy on not only your PC and laptop monitors, but your HDTVs.
The sRGB standard, IEC 61966-2-1:1999, varies between 1.0 and 2.4 across the output range. I understand that the decision to write the standard in that way stems from how the CRTs of the day responded, so it may not apply to LCD screens.
I did not read the first part of the conclusion page which is where it is referenced. So it was my bad. Still, I would expect that info to be mentioned in the introduction page, not the conclusion page.