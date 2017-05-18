ViewSonic XG2703-GS QHD G-Sync Monitor Review

Gamma Response
Getting gamma right is important to both color detail and saturation. The Standard mode defaults to the 2.2 preset which is clearly too bright. Not only does it flatten the image, it makes color visibly less vivid. The Web ViewMode is a little better but tracking now takes a less-than-straight journey up the brightness scale. Calibration, along with the 2.4 gamma preset, seems to offer the sweet spot. Aside from a tiny dip at 10%, the measurements ride the line perfectly. That dip should help improve shadow detail a bit.
Comparisons
A .18 range of gamma values puts the XG2703-GS among the very best monitors in our database. And the aberration at 10% brightness only results in a .9% variance from the 2.2 standard. As you’ll see below, this has a very positive effect on color saturation and luminance accuracy.
MORE: Best Computer Monitors
MORE: How To Choose A Monitor
MORE: All Monitor Content
*checks price*
"Sigh... Figures..."
Regarding out of box calibration, you can buy a very good monitor calibration tool like Datacolor's SpyderCHECKR 24 for $50. Well worth the investment if you care about color accuracy on not only your PC and laptop monitors, but your HDTVs.
The sRGB standard, IEC 61966-2-1:1999, varies between 1.0 and 2.4 across the output range. I understand that the decision to write the standard in that way stems from how the CRTs of the day responded, so it may not apply to LCD screens.
I did not read the first part of the conclusion page which is where it is referenced. So it was my bad. Still, I would expect that info to be mentioned in the introduction page, not the conclusion page.