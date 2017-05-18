ViewSonic XG2703-GS QHD G-Sync Monitor Review

Gamma Response

Getting gamma right is important to both color detail and saturation. The Standard mode defaults to the 2.2 preset which is clearly too bright. Not only does it flatten the image, it makes color visibly less vivid. The Web ViewMode is a little better but tracking now takes a less-than-straight journey up the brightness scale. Calibration, along with the 2.4 gamma preset, seems to offer the sweet spot. Aside from a tiny dip at 10%, the measurements ride the line perfectly. That dip should help improve shadow detail a bit.

Comparisons

A .18 range of gamma values puts the XG2703-GS among the very best monitors in our database. And the aberration at 10% brightness only results in a .9% variance from the 2.2 standard. As you’ll see below, this has a very positive effect on color saturation and luminance accuracy.

