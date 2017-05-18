Trending

ViewSonic XG2703-GS QHD G-Sync Monitor Review

By

Gamma Response

Getting gamma right is important to both color detail and saturation. The Standard mode defaults to the 2.2 preset which is clearly too bright. Not only does it flatten the image, it makes color visibly less vivid. The Web ViewMode is a little better but tracking now takes a less-than-straight journey up the brightness scale. Calibration, along with the 2.4 gamma preset, seems to offer the sweet spot. Aside from a tiny dip at 10%, the measurements ride the line perfectly. That dip should help improve shadow detail a bit.

Comparisons

A .18 range of gamma values puts the XG2703-GS among the very best monitors in our database. And the aberration at 10% brightness only results in a .9% variance from the 2.2 standard. As you’ll see below, this has a very positive effect on color saturation and luminance accuracy.

35 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dstarr3 18 May 2017 13:59
    "120Hz ULMB... 1440p IPS panel... looking good so far..."
    *checks price*
    "Sigh... Figures..."
  • Sam Hain 18 May 2017 14:14
    Ditch that 1970's avocado green accent color! Why for?
  • Dantte 18 May 2017 14:24
    Slow, glows like it was built in a nuclear test zone, and no contrast to speak of. But hey, your red is very red, your blue is very blue, your green is very green, and if you stare at your monitor from the side (cause thats how everyone is doing it); IPS is the monitor for you!
  • 10tacle 18 May 2017 14:46
    So who makes the actual panel? LG? Samsung? Regarding the price, I see it on Amazon and NewEgg right now for $650 (US). Considering I paid over $500 for my Dell U2713HM 27" 1440p 60Hz IPS monitor back in 2013, I'd say this is an excellent bargain.

    Regarding out of box calibration, you can buy a very good monitor calibration tool like Datacolor's SpyderCHECKR 24 for $50. Well worth the investment if you care about color accuracy on not only your PC and laptop monitors, but your HDTVs.
  • 10tacle 18 May 2017 14:52
    Never mind, I found the answer on another website's review. The panel is made by AU Optronics (merger of Acer Display Technology and Unipac Optoelectronics). Going forward on monitor reviews can you guys please include information on who makes the panel?
  • coolitic 18 May 2017 16:17
    3H AG is awful for any high-quality monitor and the low brightness will make ULMB subpar.
  • bentonsl_2010 18 May 2017 16:26
    If you read the article you would of seen that they stated the panel is made by AU Optronics
    Reply
  • the nerd 389 18 May 2017 16:36
    Just curious: why do you calibrate to a gamma of 2.2?

    The sRGB standard, IEC 61966-2-1:1999, varies between 1.0 and 2.4 across the output range. I understand that the decision to write the standard in that way stems from how the CRTs of the day responded, so it may not apply to LCD screens.
  • InvalidError 18 May 2017 19:39
    19705624 said:
    *checks price*
    "Sigh... Figures..."
    Don't expect G-sync to get significantly cheaper any time soon as Nvidia has a monopoly over the proprietary scaler it requires. The joys of single-vendor proprietary standards.
  • 10tacle 18 May 2017 20:41
    19706303 said:
    If you read the article you would of seen that they stated the panel is made by AU Optronics

    I did not read the first part of the conclusion page which is where it is referenced. So it was my bad. Still, I would expect that info to be mentioned in the introduction page, not the conclusion page.

