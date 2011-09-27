Intel vPro: Three Generations Of Remote Management

KVM Remote Control: Adding RealVNC Plus To The Mix, Continued

You can also use RealVNC Viewer Plus and Intel AMT to remotely reboot the client machine.

Not only can you turn the machine off, power it back on, and perform a reset, but it's also possible to boot back up into the BIOS.

This option lets support staff troubleshoot in Windows then go directly to the machine’s BIOS, which can be a difficult task if you have a bit of KVM initialization lab and keep missing the prompt to press Delete or F2 during the boot process.

In the interest of transparency, RealVNC Viewer Plus does cost money. An individual license is priced at $100, which is a far cry from the many free VNC solutions out there. Also, many IPMI 2.0-based implementations for servers use a Java-based KVM, making them less hardware-dependent than Intel's solution. Here is an example of IPMI 2.0 management on a Supermicro server motherboard.

But there remain reasons to go with Intel's implementation. First, the server-based version is limited to 800x600. In applications that natively run at higher resolutions, that severely limits the amount of screen space you're able to see at any given time. Check out the screen shot above of Windows Server 2008 R2's Hyper-V manager. At such a low res, it's quite cramped. The 1920x1200 ceiling imposed by RealVNC Viewer Plus is great to work with since most desktop and notebooks employ screens with 1920x1080 resolutions or lower. Moreover, the vPro-based implementation is much more responsive thanks to its hardware foundation.