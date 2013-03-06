Four More Closed-Loop Liquid Coolers Take On The NH-D14

Installing NZXT's Kraken X40

The X40 uses the same lock ring as Corsair’s H90 and the previously-reviewed Zalman LQ320 to hold its mounting bracket in position, engaging tabs on the pump body.

Since the Kraken X40 mounts in place of our original 140 mm exhaust fan, we once again repositioned the case’s original fan on the top panel.

Tanks on the radiator’s top and bottom extend past the fan, covering the top slot position of most cases. Understanding the importance of exhaust, NZXT’s installation manual shows the fan pulling air from inside the case through the radiator and out the back.

Like the Corsair H90, the Kraken's tanks extend past the fan mount to block the top slot of most "compatible" cases. Most systems have an unused PCIe x1 slot here or no slot at all, but this will create a fitment issue for anyone who plans to use the top expansion slot.