Four More Closed-Loop Liquid Coolers Take On The NH-D14

Installing NZXT's Kraken X40
The X40 uses the same lock ring as Corsair’s H90 and the previously-reviewed Zalman LQ320 to hold its mounting bracket in position, engaging tabs on the pump body.
Since the Kraken X40 mounts in place of our original 140 mm exhaust fan, we once again repositioned the case’s original fan on the top panel.
Tanks on the radiator’s top and bottom extend past the fan, covering the top slot position of most cases. Understanding the importance of exhaust, NZXT’s installation manual shows the fan pulling air from inside the case through the radiator and out the back.
Like the Corsair H90, the Kraken's tanks extend past the fan mount to block the top slot of most "compatible" cases. Most systems have an unused PCIe x1 slot here or no slot at all, but this will create a fitment issue for anyone who plans to use the top expansion slot.
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/water2.0-extreme-kraken-x40-hydro-h90-elc120,3434-13.html
Doesn't really justify buying one of these over an NH-D14, really only to say that you have "water cooling."
I've had my Noctua D14 for almost two years now. It's one of the best investments I've made in my PC. If i needed better cooling, i would just buy a third fan for the D14, and it would drop a few degree's and give better cooling than all but the top to Closed-loop coolers tested here. Plus I'd have lower noise.
If room is not a problem there is NO reason to get a closed-loop system. A D14 with a third fan is $100 and is out performed only in thermals by more expensive and louder CL coolers.
I understand the issue of weight. But saving 2-3 degree's on cpu (aside from the TT 2.0) isn't worth your mobo gaining 15-17 degree's which results in a much hotter system and more stress on all your other components.
Theoretically, the more cooling the space, the more efficient.
You should have compared air coolers to other air coolers, then compared single fan 120mm and 140mm CLC with other single fan CLC and then do a dual fan CLC vs. other dual fan CLC.
I mean, come on, I'm glad you reviewed this, but you should have at least took the best air cooler, single fan CLC, and dual fan CLC in the current market and then tested and compared results.
I'm surprised why Noctua hasn't included their newest fans in their coolers. I'm sure its holding many potential customers off.