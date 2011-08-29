Web Browser Grand Prix VI: Firefox 6, Chrome 13, Mac OS X Lion

Reliability Benchmarks: Proper Page Loads

Opera manages to come out on top for page loading reliability on both Windows and OS X. Strangely, Safari 5.1 for Windows comes in second, while it loses big time on its native platform. Firefox 6 grabs second for OS X and third for Windows, representing a major drop from Firefox 5. Google comes in second-to-last on the Microsoft and Apple ecosystems. Microsoft Internet Explorer 9 comes in dead last on its one and only supported platform, and manages to have the worst overall reliability.

Like the memory testing, reliability appears to be better on Windows 7 than Mac OS X Lion across the board.