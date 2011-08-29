Web Browser Grand Prix VI: Firefox 6, Chrome 13, Mac OS X Lion

Placing Tables

Windows 7 Placing Tables

Performance Placing 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Chrome 5 2 5 4 1 Firefox 5 4 1 2 4 Internet Explorer 4 6 2 3 2 Opera 3 2 6 3 3 Safari 1 3 3 5 6

When we only take raw placing in the performance tests into account, Chrome 13 appears to have a slight lead over Firefox 6 and IE9.

WebGL Placing 1st 2nd Chrome 2 1 Firefox 1 2

The WebGL testing on Windows 7 gives the edge to Google Chrome 13 over Mozilla Firefox 6.

Efficiency Placing 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Chrome 2 1 1 Firefox 1 1 2 Internet Explorer 1 2 1 Opera 1 3 Safari 1 2 1

Chrome appears to win here, followed closely by IE9, then Safari, Firefox, and Opera.

Reliability Placing 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Opera Safari Firefox Chrome Internet Explorer

With a single test, the reliability placing is pretty straightforward.

Conformance Placing 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Chrome 3 1 Firefox 2 2 Internet Explorer 1 1 1 1 Opera 2 1 1 Safari 2 2

The overall conformance placing skews the results of our composite score. Despite the placing table, Chrome 13 sweeps the conformance testing in Windows 7, followed closely by Firefox 6. Safari 5.1 earns third, Opera drops to fourth, and IE9 come in last.

Total Placing 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Chrome 10 3 6 5 2 Firefox 7 7 3 4 4 Internet Explorer 6 9 3 4 4 Opera 6 2 8 3 7 Safari 4 4 5 8 6

The total placing clearly has Chrome in the lead, followed by Firefox. Internet Explorer grabs third, while Opera takes fourth, and Safari for Windows places last.

Mac OS X Lion Placing Tables

Performance Placing 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Chrome 3 5 4 5 Firefox 3 2 6 6 Opera 5 2 5 5 Safari 6 8 2 1

The Mac OS X Lion-based performance results offer a stark contrast to the Windows 7 table. In OS X, Safari holds a clear advantage, followed by Opera. Windows 7-winner Chrome only places third on the Apple platform, while Firefox takes fourth.

WebGL Placing 1st 2nd Chrome 1 2 Firefox 2 1

The WebGL placing is also reversed in OS X, with Firefox beating Chrome.

Reliability Placing 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Opera Firefox Chrome Safari

Strangely, Safari falls short of its Windows 7 numbers in reliability placing for OS X.

Conformance Placing 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Chrome 3 1 Firefox 2 2 Opera 2 2 Safari 2 2

Conformance placing in Lion is nearly the same as in Windows 7, just with one less browser.

Total Placing 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Chrome 8 6 6 6 Firefox 5 5 7 9 Opera 9 5 5 7 Safari 9 9 6 2

The OS X total placing shows Safari to be the clear winner, with Opera and Chrome duking it out for second. Firefox is most definitely the last-place finisher.