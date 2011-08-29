Web Browser Grand Prix VI: Firefox 6, Chrome 13, Mac OS X Lion

Placing Tables
Windows 7 Placing Tables
|Performance Placing
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Chrome
|5
|2
|5
|4
|1
|Firefox
|5
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Internet Explorer
|4
|6
|2
|3
|2
|Opera
|3
|2
|6
|3
|3
|Safari
|1
|3
|3
|5
|6
When we only take raw placing in the performance tests into account, Chrome 13 appears to have a slight lead over Firefox 6 and IE9.
|WebGL Placing
|1st
|2nd
|Chrome
|2
|1
|Firefox
|1
|2
The WebGL testing on Windows 7 gives the edge to Google Chrome 13 over Mozilla Firefox 6.
|Efficiency Placing
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Chrome
|2
|1
|1
|Firefox
|1
|1
|2
|Internet Explorer
|1
|2
|1
|Opera
|1
|3
|Safari
|1
|2
|1
Chrome appears to win here, followed closely by IE9, then Safari, Firefox, and Opera.
|Reliability Placing
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Opera
|Safari
|Firefox
|Chrome
|Internet Explorer
With a single test, the reliability placing is pretty straightforward.
|Conformance Placing
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Chrome
|3
|1
|Firefox
|2
|2
|Internet Explorer
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Opera
|2
|1
|1
|Safari
|2
|2
The overall conformance placing skews the results of our composite score. Despite the placing table, Chrome 13 sweeps the conformance testing in Windows 7, followed closely by Firefox 6. Safari 5.1 earns third, Opera drops to fourth, and IE9 come in last.
|Total Placing
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Chrome
|10
|3
|6
|5
|2
|Firefox
|7
|7
|3
|4
|4
|Internet Explorer
|6
|9
|3
|4
|4
|Opera
|6
|2
|8
|3
|7
|Safari
|4
|4
|5
|8
|6
The total placing clearly has Chrome in the lead, followed by Firefox. Internet Explorer grabs third, while Opera takes fourth, and Safari for Windows places last.
Mac OS X Lion Placing Tables
|Performance Placing
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Chrome
|3
|5
|4
|5
|Firefox
|3
|2
|6
|6
|Opera
|5
|2
|5
|5
|Safari
|6
|8
|2
|1
The Mac OS X Lion-based performance results offer a stark contrast to the Windows 7 table. In OS X, Safari holds a clear advantage, followed by Opera. Windows 7-winner Chrome only places third on the Apple platform, while Firefox takes fourth.
|WebGL Placing
|1st
|2nd
|Chrome
|1
|2
|Firefox
|2
|1
The WebGL placing is also reversed in OS X, with Firefox beating Chrome.
|Reliability Placing
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Opera
|Firefox
|Chrome
|Safari
Strangely, Safari falls short of its Windows 7 numbers in reliability placing for OS X.
|Conformance Placing
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Chrome
|3
|1
|Firefox
|2
|2
|Opera
|2
|2
|Safari
|2
|2
Conformance placing in Lion is nearly the same as in Windows 7, just with one less browser.
|Total Placing
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Chrome
|8
|6
|6
|6
|Firefox
|5
|5
|7
|9
|Opera
|9
|5
|5
|7
|Safari
|9
|9
|6
|2
The OS X total placing shows Safari to be the clear winner, with Opera and Chrome duking it out for second. Firefox is most definitely the last-place finisher.
chrome13 completely obliterats it.
and firefox 8/9 are still a memory hog.
not really surprised by poor show of ie9. moat updates it gets are "security updates".
Yeah? And exactly what principle would that be?
Bring back the Google Dictionary, otherwise I will use Bing Search, Firefox and Facebook instead of Google Search, Chrome and G+.