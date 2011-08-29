Trending

Web Browser Grand Prix VI: Firefox 6, Chrome 13, Mac OS X Lion

Chrome 13, Firefox 6, Safari 5.1, and Mac OS X Lion (10.7) have all emerged since our last Web Browser Grand Prix. Today, we test the latest browsers on both major platforms. How do the Mac-based browsers stack up against their Windows 7 counterparts?

Placing Tables

Windows 7 Placing Tables

Performance Placing
1st2nd3rd4th5th
Chrome52541
Firefox54124
Internet Explorer46232
Opera32633
Safari13356

When we only take raw placing in the performance tests into account, Chrome 13 appears to have a slight lead over Firefox 6 and IE9.

WebGL Placing
1st2nd
Chrome21
Firefox12

The WebGL testing on Windows 7 gives the edge to Google Chrome 13 over Mozilla Firefox 6.

Efficiency Placing
1st2nd3rd4th5th
Chrome211
Firefox112
Internet Explorer121
Opera13
Safari121

Chrome appears to win here, followed closely by IE9, then Safari, Firefox, and Opera.

Reliability Placing
1st2nd3rd4th5th
OperaSafariFirefoxChromeInternet Explorer

With a single test, the reliability placing is pretty straightforward.

Conformance Placing
1st2nd3rd4th5th
Chrome31
Firefox22
Internet Explorer1111
Opera211
Safari22

The overall conformance placing skews the results of our composite score. Despite the placing table, Chrome 13 sweeps the conformance testing in Windows 7, followed closely by Firefox 6. Safari 5.1 earns third, Opera drops to fourth, and IE9 come in last.

Total Placing
1st2nd3rd4th5th
Chrome103652
Firefox77344
Internet Explorer69344
Opera62837
Safari44586

The total placing clearly has Chrome in the lead, followed by Firefox. Internet Explorer grabs third, while Opera takes fourth, and Safari for Windows places last.

Mac OS X Lion Placing Tables

Performance Placing
1st2nd3rd4th
Chrome3545
Firefox3266
Opera5255
Safari6821

The Mac OS X Lion-based performance results offer a stark contrast to the Windows 7 table. In OS X, Safari holds a clear advantage, followed by Opera. Windows 7-winner Chrome only places third on the Apple platform, while Firefox takes fourth.

WebGL Placing
1st2nd
Chrome12
Firefox21

The WebGL placing is also reversed in OS X, with Firefox beating Chrome.

Reliability Placing
1st2nd3rd4th
OperaFirefoxChromeSafari

Strangely, Safari falls short of its Windows 7 numbers in reliability placing for OS X.

Conformance Placing
1st2nd3rd4th
Chrome31
Firefox22
Opera22
Safari22

Conformance placing in Lion is nearly the same as in Windows 7, just with one less browser.

Total Placing
1st2nd3rd4th
Chrome8666
Firefox5579
Opera9557
Safari9962

The OS X total placing shows Safari to be the clear winner, with Opera and Chrome duking it out for second. Firefox is most definitely the last-place finisher.

  • ne0nguy 29 August 2011 11:22
    The first chart says "higher is better" for the load time
    Reply
  • adamovera 29 August 2011 11:29
    ne0nguyThe first chart says "higher is better" for the load timethank you, workin' on it
    Reply
  • SteelCity1981 29 August 2011 12:14
    Chrome is the best browser out there right now. While FireFox maybe more popular then Chrome is, Chrome has shown why it is the best browser out today. If you haven't used Chrome yet it's def worth a look.
    Reply
  • soccerdocks 29 August 2011 12:14
    The reader function in safari actually looks really nice. Although I'd never use Safari on principle. I hope other browsers implement a similar function.
    Reply
  • mayankleoboy1 29 August 2011 12:21
    why does firefox(6/8/9) performa so horribly on the IE9 maze solover test?
    chrome13 completely obliterats it.

    and firefox 8/9 are still a memory hog.
    not really surprised by poor show of ie9. moat updates it gets are "security updates".
    Reply
  • tofu2go 29 August 2011 12:50
    Being on a Macbook with only 3GB of memory, memory is the most important factor for me. I open a LOT of tabs and I keep them open for long periods. For awhile I used Chrome, but recently switched to Firefox 6 and saw my memory utilization drop by well over 1GB. Granted with Firefox I was able to do something I am not able to do in any other browser, I could group my tabs into tab groups. I believe this allows for more efficient memory management, i.e. only the current group uses much memory. Not having done any tests, this is pure speculation. All I know is that I'm seeing MUCH lower memory usage with Firefox on OSX. Despite what this article would suggest.
    Reply
  • 29 August 2011 13:00
    @soccerdocks

    Yeah? And exactly what principle would that be?
    Reply
  • andy5174 29 August 2011 13:09
    @Google:
    Bring back the Google Dictionary, otherwise I will use Bing Search, Firefox and Facebook instead of Google Search, Chrome and G+.
    Reply
  • kartu 29 August 2011 13:34
    Firefox 6 comes in third for both OSes, representing a major drop from Firefox 5.
    According to the graphic on "Reliability Benchmarks: Proper Page Loads" on MacOS Firefox is actually second, not third.
    Reply
  • LaloFG 29 August 2011 13:37
    I keep Opera, more memory used and time to load pages is nothing when it load pages correctly; and the feeling in its interface is the greater.
    Reply