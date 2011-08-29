Web Browser Grand Prix VI: Firefox 6, Chrome 13, Mac OS X Lion

The Contenders

ChromeVendor:GoogleDebut:9/02/2008Current Version:13Layout Engine:WebKitJavaScript Engine:V8Supported Platforms:Windows, Mac, Linux, ChromeOSHTML5 Hardware Acceleration:NoWebGL:YesWBGP Wins:3 (WBGP1, WBGP2:Linux, and WBGP5)Download Chrome!

Chrome 13 on Windows 7

Chrome 13 on Mac OS X Lion

FirefoxVendor:MozillaDebut:11/09/2004Current Version:6Layout Engine:Gecko 2.0JavaScript Engine:JagerMonkeySupported Platforms:Windows, Mac, LinuxHTML Hardware Acceleration:YesWebGL:YesWBGP Wins:NoneDownload Firefox!

Firefox 6 on Windows 7

Firefox 6 on Mac OS X Lion

Internet ExplorerVendor:MicrosoftDebut:8/16/1995Current Version:9Layout Engine:TridentJavaScript Engine:ChakraSupported Platforms:Windows (Vista and 7)HTML5 Hardware Acceleration:YesWebGL:NoWBGP Wins:2 (WBGP3 and WBGP4)Download Internet Explorer!

Internet Explorer 9 on Windows 7

OperaVendor:Opera SoftwareDebut:12/09/1996Current Version:11.50Layout Engine:PrestoJavaScript Engine:CarakanSupported Platforms:Windows, Mac, LinuxHTML5 Hardware Acceleration:NoWebGL:NoWBGP Wins:1 (WBGP2)Download Opera!

Opera 11.50 on Windows 7

Opera 11.50 on Mac OS X Lion

SafariVendor:AppleDebut:1/07/2003Current Version:5.1Layout Engine:WebKit 2JavaScript Engine:NitroSupported Platforms:Windows, MacHTML5 Hardware Acceleration:Yes (Mac only)WebGL:NoWBGP Wins:NoneDownload Safari!

Safari 5.1 on Mac OS X Lion

Safari 5.1 on Windows 7

All Apple products are known as much for their form as their function, and Safari is no exception. Apple is a total experience company. They control the horizontal. They control the vertical. Pairing Apple products with other Apple products is how they're intended to be used. So, let's take a look at what Safari does on Apple's own operating system with a spotlight on Safari for Mac.