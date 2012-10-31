Windows 8: Does AMD's Bulldozer Architecture Benefit?

Benchmark Results: Adobe's Creative Suite
Shorter run times mean better performance, and Adobe Photoshop appears to enjoy a small boost from the switch to Windows 8. And, as we saw in DiRT Showdown, the FX patches can actually send performance back the other way compared to the automatic updates installed through August of this year.
After Effects has demonstrated light threading in the past, so we might expect to see the Core Parking hotfix help performance a little bit if Windows 7 was bouncing that one thread around AMD's FX-8150. But we certainly didn't think we'd see the updates hurt performance.
Creating a PDF out of a PowerPoint presentation is also a single-threaded task, so it's interesting to see Windows 7 with the FX-optimized patches and Windows 8 do better than a standard Windows 7 install, which is the opposite of how After Effects behaved.
Windows 8 falls slightly behind in Premiere, but the difference is so small that we're not prepared to call any of the three configurations better than the others. This workload is very well-threaded, leaving little room for a scheduler- or idle resource-oriented speed-up.
Good article. :) It does seem that the patches create more problems than they solve, so I'd be inclined to ignore them if I had an FX on Windows 7.
DjEaZy... gonna get me a FX 8350 anyway... it's cheep as dirt and i have the platform... Yeah, if you already have the board and memory, its mostly logical. But for someone going for a rebuild... it is not, especially if you live near a Microcenter.
I paid $190 for my i5-3570K CPU, $90 for my Z77 gigabyte motherboard which out-does AMD 900 Series boards. Z77 have native USB 3.0, SATA 3.0, PCIe 3.0... AMD doesn't have PCIe 3.0 until 2014. And unless you get an A-Series CPU, you don't have native USB 3.0 either.
This, an AMD boards are a bit more costly and more complicated.
The OTHER AMD problem is that they are packaging clean CPU coolers with their CPUs... they are loud!! So add $25 for a good replacement. The extra costs for electricity doesn't help.