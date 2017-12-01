Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Performance Review

CPU, RAM & VRAM Resources

Processor Utilization

Now let’s take a look at CPU performance. Is the id Tech 6 engine really designed to take advantage of multi-core processors and their threaded architectures?

One thing is clear: whether we test at 1920x1080 or 2560x1440, Wolfenstein II's most demanding quality settings do little to affect our Ryzen 5 1600X. But that doesn't mean the game is necessarily threaded. Let's take a more detailed look, starting with 1080p, to suss out its behavior.

1080p

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

All of our Ryzen CPU's cores, physical and logical, are put to use and in a consistent manner. This proves that the id Tech 6 engine is, in fact, capable of exploiting the host processing resources presented by modern Core and Ryzen chips.

We do note a slight difference between the performance of PCs equipped with GeForce and Radeon cards, though. The separate threads are divided in a more fluid and homogeneous fashion when coupled with Radeons, evidence that the game benefits from some supplementary optimizations. This isn’t really surprising, though, given that this is an AMD-sponsored title.

1440p

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

An absolutely identical observation is made at 1440p, with slightly diminished demands on the processor.

System Memory Utilization

The minimum configuration requires 8GB of system memory, and this is not an over-estimation, based on our data.

Video Memory Utilization

Pushing its most taxing settings, Wolfenstein II naturally uses plenty of graphics memory. More precisely, the id Tech 6 engine knows how to intelligently utilize whatever GDDR5 is available to it for loading textures and other game objects. We told you it was optimized!



MORE: Destiny 2 Performance Review

MORE: DiRT 4 Performance Review

MORE: Prey Performance Review