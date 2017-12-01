Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Performance Review

Bonus: Radeon RX Vega 64 vs. GeForce GTX 1080

Let’s quickly take a look at the performance of our two most powerful cards: Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 Founders Edition and AMD's Radeon RX Vega 64.

It is no surprise that these two beastly boards run Wolfenstein II in a perfectly smooth manner at 1920x1080 and 2560x1440 with max'ed-out quality settings. AMD's Radeon RX Vega 64 posts a better frame rate at 1080p, averaging more than 120 FPS. But the GeForce GTX 1080 FE catches up at 1440p.

Processor Utilization

While there is almost no difference in CPU usage between these two cards at 1440p, the Radeon is noticeably more hungry for processor resources than the GTX 1080 at 1920x1080. On a positive note, this translates to a much higher frame rate, so we're hardly complaining.

1080p

Our utilization analysis confirms what we just saw in condensed form: mainly, Radeon RX Vega 64 is more hungry for CPU resources than the GTX 1080. Moreover, the id Tech 6 engine does a fantastic job at implementing threading, as our 6C/12T Ryzen 5 1600X is used in a homogeneous manner.

1440p

Differences between these two cards practically evaporate at 1440p. Once again, host processing resources are well-utilized by the game engine.



