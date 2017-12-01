Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Performance Review

The Game, Graphics Engine & Settings

Who hasn’t heard of Wolfenstein? The series is both legendary and extensive. It spans more than 35 years of history. So rather than have us rattle off the highlights, check out Wolfenstein's Wikipedia page if you're curious.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus marks the franchise's return, this time with MachineGames and the id Tech 6 game engine, first used in 2016's Doom. The engine is packed with all kinds of technology, it utilizes the Vulkan API, and it promises a lot in terms of optimization and rendering quality.

Naturally, we had to test the game using our revamped mid-range platform, based on AMD's Ryzen 5 1600X, with 10 GPUs ranging from entry-level to mainstream and two higher-end graphics cards.

Magnificent, But Little Openness

Creating a game worthy of bearing the Wolfenstein name involves risks. It needs to live up to the series' fantastical twists and turns. And having played through the whole thing already, we can say The New Colossus achieves this benchmark with moments we simply didn't see coming.

But how does it look? In terms of visuals, the game is set up for success thanks to the id Tech 6 engine's capabilities, even if most of the action is limited to indoor environments. During the few scenes that take place outdoors, you're mostly fighting down narrow streets, dodging wrecked cars, or hiding in the rubble of bombed-out buildings. Nevertheless, we're impressed by the game's responsiveness and fluidity, which reminds us of certain titles built using the Unreal Engine.

To be sure, Wolfenstein II is a home-run both technically and visually!

Latest Decisive Patch

Testing performance the day a game is released isn't always representative, we've noticed. It seems like even highly-anticipated AAA titles receive critical patches in the weeks after launch. And that's not to mention the major driver updates from AMD and Nvidia.

For Wolfenstein II, we made the decision to wait a bit, which ended up being smart because the game's developers decided to temporarily disable async compute on Nvidia GPUs due to visual bugs. The frame rates are now nothing like they were, and it's possible that AMD benefits as a result.

Grueling Benchmark Sequence

Wolfenstein II does not come with an integrated benchmark, so we chose a benchmark sequence that places heavy demands on the graphics card and/or CPU. It would be useless to test this game in too closed-in of an environment, since that wouldn't push our GPUs as hard. Instead, we went with a more demanding metric to ensure performance would generally be better everywhere else.

Minimum & Recommended System Requirements

The game's Steam page gives us an idea of the minimum and recommended configurations for a good gaming experience in Wolfenstein II. While the baseline is relatively reasonable, you'll need to beef your specs up to satisfy the publisher's recommendations. Clearly, entry-level graphics cards and processors are out of the question.

Configuration Minimum Recommended Processor Intel Core i5-3570or Core i7-3770or AMD FX-8350or Ryzen 5 1400 Intel Core i7-4770or AMD FX-9370or Ryzen 5 1600X Memory 8GB 16GB Graphics Card GeForce GTX 770 4GBor Radeon R9 290 4GB GeForce GTX 1060 6GBor Radeon RX 470 4GB Operating System Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit only) Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit only) Disk Space 55GB 55GB



