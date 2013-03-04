How Well Do Workstation Graphics Cards Play Games?

Results: Unigine Sanctuary

Unigine Sanctuary is the last synthetic in our suite. The professional cards (from both AMD and Nvidia) get off to a slow start relative to the desktop boards, but manage a stronger showing once resolutions and settings get more demanding. At that point, we see the same unusual picture: AMD's FirePro W9000 solidly outperforms the other workstation cards. It’s on about the same level as the company's Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition with its high clock frequency. The FirePro W8000’s performance is just sad.