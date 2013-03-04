How Well Do Workstation Graphics Cards Play Games?

DirectX 9 Results: Crysis 2

DirectX 9: Crysis 2

Like most gamers, we were disappointed to find out that Crysis 2 would be a console port. Nevertheless, it stands in here today as our second DirectX 9 benchmark.

At low detail settings, AMD's FirePro W7000 surprisingly beats all other 39 graphics cards. The FirePro W9000 is not far behind; it’s only separated by the Tahiti-based desktop graphics cards.

The FirePro W7000’s performance numbers are quite unexpected, and we really don’t have any logical explanation for them. Average frame rates become more predictable as the graphics workload increases, and performance scales closer to what each board's specifications would indicate.